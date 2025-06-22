Sunday, June 22, 2025

Woman Dead After Car Crashes into Bay in Coronado

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

A woman has died after being found in a car submerged in the San Diego Bay on the 4000 block of Coronado Bay Rd, police say.

The Coronado Police Department responded to reports of a traffic accident at around 4:15 p.m. on June 20. Officers found a two-door car fully submerged in the water.

The Coronado Fire Department, Coronado lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard, Harbor Police, and California State Parks personnel worked together to recover the vehicle. A woman was found inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department reports.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Choose Healthy: Where Lifestyle and Internal Medicine Intersect

Bridgeworthy

Turf Supper Club, Grilling up Nostalgia One Steak at a Time

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Joel Ortiz, Photography & Fireworks

Business

From Smoke to Sustainability: The Eco Bonfire Movement

Education

CUSD Celebrates Girls Lacrosse, Stop the Sewage, Retiring Staff, and More

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Community Grant Allocations, Eliminating the City’s Waste Collection Subsidy

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, DUI, Fraud

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Criminal Threats, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

Business

Marco Tabet Is Appointed as General Manager at Hotel del Coronado

Sports

Islander Swimmers Compete in CIF Div 2 Championships, Two Advance to State

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon over Flower Planter Confrontation, Public Intoxication

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Battery on a Police Officer, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

More Local News

Choose Healthy: Where Lifestyle and Internal Medicine Intersect

Business

Turf Supper Club, Grilling up Nostalgia One Steak at a Time

Bridgeworthy

Meet Your Neighbor: Joel Ortiz, Photography & Fireworks

People

From Smoke to Sustainability: The Eco Bonfire Movement

Business

CUSD Celebrates Girls Lacrosse, Stop the Sewage, Retiring Staff, and More

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Avenue of Heroes: Sarah F. Burns