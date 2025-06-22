Woman Dead After Car Crashes into Bay in Coronado

A woman has died after being found in a car submerged in the San Diego Bay on the 4000 block of Coronado Bay Rd, police say.

The Coronado Police Department responded to reports of a traffic accident at around 4:15 p.m. on June 20. Officers found a two-door car fully submerged in the water.

The Coronado Fire Department, Coronado lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard, Harbor Police, and California State Parks personnel worked together to recover the vehicle. A woman was found inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department reports.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.






