Soroptimist International of Coronado Names Lynda Wood as Soroptimist of the Year

Soroptimist is a club of dedicated women working together to help women and girls advance their education and gain economic independence. The Soroptimist of the Year Award is presented to the member who has gone well beyond in commitment and dedication in order to support the club’s mission over the past year. Criteria include the length of membership and depth and involvement in service to Soroptimist International of Coronado and Soroptimist International of America.

As Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) says good-bye and thank you to Lynda Wood, their exiting president, they also honored her for all her dedication and hard work over the past 2024/25 SIC year. Lynda’s commitment to community service runs deep. She joined Soroptimist International of Coronado in 2011, serving for five years as treasurer before leading the club as president over the 2024-2025 year. She has been instrumental in broadening outreach to include deserving projects in Mexico.

In 2012, Lynda founded the Rotary Club of Coronado Binacional, holding the positions of treasurer or co-treasurer for eleven years and president for one year in 2015. Since 2018, she has led clean drinking water projects for schools in Mexico and now directs the Jaws for Life project in her hometown of Nueva Rosita.

For over thirty years, Lynda has successfully operated a bilingual English/Spanish tax preparation business, proudly serving the Coronado community, as well as clients from across the U.S., Mexico, and England. She also works alongside her husband Daniel with ACN, an online business platform offering healthcare and telecommunication services for homes and businesses. Additionally, Lynda represents Riman, a Korean beauty product line she is passionate about sharing with others.

Lynda was born in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, and raised in Monterrey, Mexico. She moved to the United States after marrying Daniel. Together, they have three children—Vanessa, Melissa, and Danny—and are proud grandparents. Lynda has called Coronado home for several years and became a member of Sacred Heart Church in 1996. Their children attended Sacred Heart School, Coronado Middle School, and Coronado High School.

In her free time, Lynda enjoys the theater, movies, dancing, yoga, international soap operas, painting furniture, traveling, and taking walks. She continues to live a life fueled by family, business, service, and an enduring passion for making a difference. She was recognized at SIC’s year-end party attended by about 80 members and guests at the beautiful bayside home of Gail and Bob Bardin. Other highlights of the event included a silent auction, the introduction of two high school service award winners, and the installation of the new 2025/26 Board

____________

Soroptimist members gather on a weekly basis throughout the summer at the Marriott Food Truck events held on Thursday evenings. Members typically meet at 5 pm and would love to have any interested parties join them. Please stop by and/or contact Jan Iwashita in advance: [email protected] or coronadosoroptimist.org.





