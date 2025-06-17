Tuesday, June 17, 2025
People

Soroptimist International of Coronado Names Lynda Wood as Soroptimist of the Year

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Soroptimist is a club of dedicated women working together to help women and girls advance their education and gain economic independence. The Soroptimist of the Year Award is presented to the member who has gone well beyond in commitment and dedication in order to support the club’s mission over the past year. Criteria include the length of membership and depth and involvement in service to Soroptimist International of Coronado and Soroptimist International of America.

Newly crowned Lynda Wood with past Soroptimists of the Year: Carolyn (CJ) DeLagrave and Jan Iwashito

As Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) says good-bye and thank you to Lynda Wood, their exiting president, they also honored her for all her dedication and hard work over the past 2024/25 SIC year. Lynda’s commitment to community service runs deep. She joined Soroptimist International of Coronado in 2011, serving for five years as treasurer before leading the club as president over the 2024-2025 year. She has been instrumental in broadening outreach to include deserving projects in Mexico.

In 2012, Lynda founded the Rotary Club of Coronado Binacional, holding the positions of treasurer or co-treasurer for eleven years and president for one year in 2015. Since 2018, she has led clean drinking water projects for schools in Mexico and now directs the Jaws for Life project in her hometown of Nueva Rosita.

For over thirty years, Lynda has successfully operated a bilingual English/Spanish tax preparation business, proudly serving the Coronado community, as well as clients from across the U.S., Mexico, and England. She also works alongside her husband Daniel with ACN, an online business platform offering healthcare and telecommunication services for homes and businesses. Additionally, Lynda represents Riman, a Korean beauty product line she is passionate about sharing with others.

Lynda was born in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, and raised in Monterrey, Mexico. She moved to the United States after marrying Daniel. Together, they have three children—Vanessa, Melissa, and Danny—and are proud grandparents. Lynda has called Coronado home for several years and became a member of Sacred Heart Church in 1996. Their children attended Sacred Heart School, Coronado Middle School, and Coronado High School.

In her free time, Lynda enjoys the theater, movies, dancing, yoga, international soap operas, painting furniture, traveling, and taking walks. She continues to live a life fueled by family, business, service, and an enduring passion for making a difference. She was recognized at SIC’s year-end party attended by about 80 members and guests at the beautiful bayside home of Gail and Bob Bardin. Other highlights of the event included a silent auction, the introduction of two high school service award winners, and the installation of the new 2025/26 Board

____________

Soroptimist members gather on a weekly basis throughout the summer at the Marriott Food Truck events held on Thursday evenings. Members typically meet at 5 pm and would love to have any interested parties join them. Please stop by and/or contact Jan Iwashita in advance: [email protected] or coronadosoroptimist.org.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado Woman’s Club Celebrates CHS Seniors with Founders Scholarships

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Joel Ortiz, Photography & Fireworks

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Tiara Gonzales

Community News

Emerald Keepers Recognized by Port of San Diego as Anchors of Excellence Awardee for June

People

David Throop Returns to Lead Coronado High School Water Polo Program

People

From Nado Select to Austin FC – Coronado Local Plays Against SDFC at Snapdragon

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Adorable Huacaya Alpacas Make Surprise Appearance at Coronado Rotary

Community News

The Fourth Annual Coronado 4th of July Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest

Military

Coronado Native Outshines Peers at Navy Supply Corps School Graduation

Community News

Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom to Light the Sky on Fourth of July

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William Baughman

Community News

Emerald Keepers Recognized by Port of San Diego as Anchors of Excellence Awardee for June

More Local News

Meet Your Neighbor: Joel Ortiz, Photography & Fireworks

People

From Smoke to Sustainability: The Eco Bonfire Movement

Business

CUSD Celebrates Girls Lacrosse, Stop the Sewage, Retiring Staff, and More

Education

A Coronado Local’s Proposed Emergency Fix in Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

Coronado Mahjong: It’s the Coolest Club in Town, and You’re Invited!

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Woman’s Club Celebrates CHS Seniors with Founders Scholarships