Shell Wreath Craft Workshop: Create Coastal Décor This Summer

Looking to add a touch of seaside elegance to your home this summer? Join us for our Shell Wreath Craft Workshop on July 18 from 12:30 to 2 pm. This fun and creative workshop is perfect for anyone who loves coastal décor or wants to try their hand at a new craft.

Workshop Details

During this hands-on session, you’ll use all-natural seashells to design and assemble your very own 10-inch summer wreath. Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or just starting out, our friendly instructor will guide you step by step. All materials are provided—just bring your creativity.

Pricing

Senior Resident: $10

$10 Adult Resident: $13

$13 Senior Nonresident: $13

$13 Adult Nonresident: $16

Don’t miss this chance to bring the beauty of the beach into your home. Register today and get ready for a fun, inspiring afternoon of crafting.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.





