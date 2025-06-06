Coronado’s Summer Dance & Tumbling Camps: High-Energy Fun for Boys and Girls

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services offers eight different week-long specialty dance and tumbling camps this summer, designed to enhance your child’s physical coordination, flexibility, and creativity.

There are preschool camps for 3-5-year-olds, offered from 9 am to 12 noon, including “Preschool Tap and Ballet” June 30-July 3, “Tumble Bugs” July 14-18, “Preschool Tumble and Acro” July 7-11 and “Preschool Sing and Dance Disney” June 23-27… all taught by our exciting, energetic, experienced and talented instructors. ​

The school-age dance and tumbling camps offer a wide range of fun camps for 6-11 years old from 1 to 4 pm, including “Tap and Ballet” June 30–July 3, “Tumble and Acro” July 7-11, “Jr Cheer, Dance and Tumble” July 14-18, and “Swiftie Dance Camp” August 4-8 … all fantastic opportunities for your children to learn various dance styles and tumbling routines, all in just one week.

These dance and tumbling camps will be held at the Coronado Community Center. For more information or to register for these camps, visit www.coronado.ca.us or call 619-522-7342.





