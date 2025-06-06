Coronado Recreation Offers Movie Camps for Aspiring Young Directors

This summer, young filmmakers aged seven to 13 can immerse themselves in the art of movie-making at four specialty camps offered by the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department.

YouTube-Style Videos Camp

From July 7 to July 11, campers will have the opportunity to write, direct, and produce short videos on their favorite topics. This camp runs daily from 10 am to 1 pm.

Hollywood Special Effects Camp

Campers will explore storytelling using cutting-edge technology from July 28 to August 1. In this camp, which also runs from 10 am to 1 pm, participants will create their own stories utilizing Green Screen technology, CGI, forced perspective, and other exciting special effects.

Lego Movie Camp

From July 7 to July 11, future animators will design characters and build sets using Legos. This camp, which takes place from 2 to 5 pm, will give campers the chance to create epic pirate battles and adventures in distant galaxies, bringing their masterpieces to life using smart devices.

Minecraft World Movie Camp

In this camp, running from July 28 to August 1 from 2 to 5 pm, animators will use clay to build a Minecraft world and create a movie featuring monsters, creepers, and heroes.

All four camps are held in the secure and supervised environment of the Coronado Community Center. After the camps, each movie will be available for parents to download and share online with family and friends (please note that no films will be posted on YouTube).

For more information or to register for these exciting movie-making camps, visit the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





