Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Community News

Stage Lights and Sunshine: “Broadway Meets Coronado” Summer Theater Camps Shine Bright

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Arts League (CJAL), in partnership with the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services, is excited to present Broadway Meets Coronado: Summer Theater Camps 2025.

If your child loves to sing, dance, and act, these one-week camps are the perfect opportunity for them to immerse themselves in the world of musical theater. Running Monday through Friday from June 30 to July 18, each camp offers a fun, high-energy experience inspired by Broadway musicals.

Open to children ages 7 to 16, the camps are designed to build confidence, creativity, and stage skills in a supportive and exciting environment. Campers will participate in theater workshops, musical numbers, acting games, and rehearsals, all leading up to a final performance that family and friends are invited to attend. Whether your child is already a performer or simply curious about the stage, they’ll have a blast making new friends and unforgettable memories.

If your child is planning to perform during the 2025–26 school year, attending one—or all three—of these camps is a great way to gain experience and grow as a young artist. For more information or to register, call 619-522-7342 or visit coronado.ca.us/register. Don’t wait—spots fill up fast for this exciting summer experience.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Fourth of July – The Non-Profit is Red, White, and Bigger Than Ever

Community News

Run for the Red, White, and Blue: 52nd Annual Crown City Classic Returns to Coronado on July 4th

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 22-28, 2025

Community News

Van Day Trip to Living Coast Discovery Center – Limited Seats

Community News

With International Collector Complete, Coronado’s Beaches Reopen — Aside from Silver Strand

Community News

Sharp Coronado to use da Vinci 5 Robots Exclusively

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Summer Fun in Full Swing with Coronado’s Jump Rope Camps

Community News

Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons: Summer Evenings of Fun and Friendship

Community News

Coronado Aquatics Center Free Water Safety Event

Community News

Science Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

Community News

Cooking Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Crystal Cazares

More Local News

Buona Forchetta Family Reacts to ICE Raid in South Park, Community Speaks Up

Business

With International Collector Complete, Coronado’s Beaches Reopen — Aside from Silver Strand

Community News

City Council Agenda: To Increase Renewable Energy, Coronado May Join CCA

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Celebrates 50 Years

Military

Islander Track & Field Sends Four Girls to State Finals

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Island Integrative Health Offers Personalized Care, Support and Health Education –...