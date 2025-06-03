Stage Lights and Sunshine: “Broadway Meets Coronado” Summer Theater Camps Shine Bright

The Coronado Junior Arts League (CJAL), in partnership with the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services, is excited to present Broadway Meets Coronado: Summer Theater Camps 2025.

If your child loves to sing, dance, and act, these one-week camps are the perfect opportunity for them to immerse themselves in the world of musical theater. Running Monday through Friday from June 30 to July 18, each camp offers a fun, high-energy experience inspired by Broadway musicals.

Open to children ages 7 to 16, the camps are designed to build confidence, creativity, and stage skills in a supportive and exciting environment. Campers will participate in theater workshops, musical numbers, acting games, and rehearsals, all leading up to a final performance that family and friends are invited to attend. Whether your child is already a performer or simply curious about the stage, they’ll have a blast making new friends and unforgettable memories.

If your child is planning to perform during the 2025–26 school year, attending one—or all three—of these camps is a great way to gain experience and grow as a young artist. For more information or to register, call 619-522-7342 or visit coronado.ca.us/register. Don’t wait—spots fill up fast for this exciting summer experience.





