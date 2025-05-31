Saturday, May 31, 2025
Community News

Van Day Trip to Living Coast Discovery Center – Limited Seats

The John D. Spreckels Center invites adults 18 and older to join a Van Day Trip to the Living Coast Discovery Center on July 9, from 9 am to 2 pm. This unique outing offers participants the chance to immerse themselves in nature, explore vibrant marine life, meet fascinating birds, and experience the beauty of the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

Admission to the Living Coast Discovery Center is included. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch to enjoy onsite with picturesque views.

Pricing:

  • Senior Resident (55+): $45
  • Senior Nonresident (55+): $57
  • Adult Resident: $57
  • Adult Nonresident: $69

Only 10 seats are available for this special trip — secure your spot today. Don’t miss this opportunity for an up-close encounter with Southern California’s coastal wildlife.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.



