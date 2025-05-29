Thursday, May 29, 2025
Summer Fun in Full Swing with Coronado’s Jump Rope Camps

City of Coronado
Looking for a fun and active way to keep your child moving this summer? Jump Rope Camp is the perfect choice for kids ages 6 to 12 who want to stay fit, learn new skills, and build healthy habits during summer break. Over the course of a week, campers will explore a variety of exciting jump rope techniques, including Single Rope, Chinese Wheel, Two Person–One Rope, Traveler, Double Dutch, and Long Rope. It’s a dynamic and comprehensive experience that keeps kids engaged and energized. Led by an award-winning professional staff with decades of experience, this upbeat camp is designed to make fitness fun while boosting confidence and coordination. Camps are offered the weeks of June 23–27 from 3:30–5:30 p.m., July 14–18, and August 5–9 from 2–4 p.m., making it a great option even for those enrolled in other camps earlier in the day.

The week wraps up with an exciting performance where family and friends can see just how much campers have learned — it’s always a crowd favorite!

For more information or to register, visit coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342. Spots fill quickly, so don’t miss out!



