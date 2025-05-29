Coronado Rotarians Honor Islander Student Athletes

During Coronado Rotary’s recent luncheon meeting at the Coronado Yacht Club, Coronado High School Athletic Director Aaron Brooks introduced this year’s top student athletes. Proud parents and Rotarians alike were dazzled by the academic and athletic achievements of these outstanding students. Words like friendship, integrity, grit, growth, pride, and grace under pressure characterize these talented and hardworking athletes of the Class of 2025.
CHS Top Student Athletes 2025
Patch Moore – Varsity Baseball
Emily Page – Indoor & Beach Volleyball
Chloe Quarles – Varsity Swim
Lauren Gilhooly – Varsity Track & Field
Taylor Werth – Varsity Baseball
Katie Collins – Varsity Soccer & Lacrosse
Loxly Johnson – Varsity Basketball
Ali Pecus – Varsity Softball & Soccer
Shane Cannon – Varsity Baseball & Surf
Maren Hawley – Varsity Soccer & Softball
Diego Vargas – Varsity Golf & Soccer
Ryan Mondzelewski – Varsity Water Polo & Swim