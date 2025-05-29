Thursday, May 29, 2025
Coronado Rotarians Honor Islander Student Athletes

Less than 1 min.
Student athletes (and some parents) from the CHS Class of 2025 after the Rotary Club of Coronado meeting. Photo by John Weisbarth.

During Coronado Rotary’s recent luncheon meeting at the Coronado Yacht Club, Coronado High School Athletic Director Aaron Brooks introduced this year’s top student athletes. Proud parents and Rotarians alike were dazzled by the academic and athletic achievements of these outstanding students. Words like friendship, integrity, grit, growth, pride, and grace under pressure characterize these talented and hardworking athletes of the Class of 2025.

CHS  Top Student Athletes 2025

Patch Moore – Varsity Baseball

Emily Page – Indoor & Beach Volleyball

Chloe Quarles – Varsity Swim

Lauren Gilhooly – Varsity Track & Field

Taylor Werth – Varsity Baseball

Katie Collins – Varsity Soccer & Lacrosse

Loxly Johnson – Varsity Basketball

Ali Pecus – Varsity Softball & Soccer

Shane Cannon – Varsity Baseball & Surf

Maren Hawley – Varsity Soccer & Softball

Diego Vargas – Varsity Golf & Soccer

Ryan Mondzelewski – Varsity Water Polo & Swim



