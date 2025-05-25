Master Chorale Presents Finale Concert “Mixtape” at Coronado Performing Arts Center

After 29 years, the San Diego Master Chorale returns to Coronado for “MIXTAPE: The Ultimate Playlist,” a one-of-a-kind concert on Saturday, May 31, 4 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave.

Music Director John K. Russell took the unusual step of sending 300 song titles to audience members to choose their favorites from a multitude of genres from around the world: classical, pop, Broadway, hymns, and folk songs, culminating in an unforgettable event of musical favorites. A few of the winners include Yesterday by The Beatles, Shenandoah, selections from Mozart’s Requiem, and Billy Joel’s And So It Goes. Surprises await the audience as they enjoy “write-in requests,” bonus tracks, and a live audience vote for the encore!

Since 1961, the San Diego Master Chorale has presented inspiring and exhilarating performances throughout San Diego County. Featuring 130 of the region’s finest singers, the Chorale performs classical masterworks, new music by contemporary composers, and diverse works under the direction of Russell.

Each year, they reach tens of thousands of listeners, both on stage and off, through live performances across San Diego, including collaborations with the San Diego Symphony and Mainly Mozart Festival, and through broadcasts on San Diego’s NPR station, KPBS. The mission of SD Master Chorale is to connect all people to the joy of professional-caliber live choral music and enrich lives by sharing what we have in common — our voice.

For more information on tickets, visit sdmasterchorale.org.






