Sunday, May 25, 2025
EntertainmentStage

Master Chorale Presents Finale Concert “Mixtape” at Coronado Performing Arts Center

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

After 29 years, the San Diego Master Chorale returns to Coronado for “MIXTAPE: The Ultimate Playlist,” a one-of-a-kind concert on Saturday, May 31, 4 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave.

Music Director John K. Russell took the unusual step of sending 300 song titles to audience members to choose their favorites from a multitude of genres from around the world: classical, pop, Broadway, hymns, and folk songs, culminating in an unforgettable event of musical favorites. A few of the winners include Yesterday by The Beatles, Shenandoah, selections from Mozart’s Requiem, and Billy Joel’s And So It Goes. Surprises await the audience as they enjoy “write-in requests,” bonus tracks, and a live audience vote for the encore!

Since 1961, the San Diego Master Chorale has presented inspiring and exhilarating performances throughout San Diego County. Featuring 130 of the region’s finest singers, the Chorale performs classical masterworks, new music by contemporary composers, and diverse works under the direction of Russell.

Each year, they reach tens of thousands of listeners, both on stage and off, through live performances across San Diego, including collaborations with the San Diego Symphony and Mainly Mozart Festival, and through broadcasts on San Diego’s NPR station, KPBS. The mission of SD Master Chorale is to connect all people to the joy of professional-caliber live choral music and enrich lives by sharing what we have in common — our voice.

For more information on tickets, visit sdmasterchorale.org.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado’s Newest Public Art Installation Created by High School Students

Community News

Locally Produced Short Film, “Best in Bowl,” to Hold Casting Call on May 24

Education

Coronado Performing Arts Center Gets Glammed Up for Digital Arts Extravaganza

People

CoSA’s “Cabaret” Named Top Five Musical of the Season by Broadway San Diego

Entertainment

From Concept to Concert: CoSA Dance and Digital Arts Bring “Envision” to the Stage

Community News

CoSA Visual Arts Showcases “Centered” – A Special Exhibit at C3 Gallery

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Rallies for Veterans (video)

Community News

Locally Produced Short Film, “Best in Bowl,” to Hold Casting Call on May 24

Obituaries

Barbara Joan Sturgeon (1935-2025)

Education

Coronado Unified School District Preschools Earn Top Ratings; Registration Now Open for 2025–2026

People

National Charity League, Del Sol Chapter, Celebrates Graduating Seniors at Annual Senior Recognition Event

Dining

Nobu Del Coronado Opens, Bringing World-Renowned Japanese Cuisine to the Island

More Local News

Helen McBride Anderson (1928-2025)

Obituaries

Safe Harbor Coronado Holds Second Annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair

Community News

After Pushback, City Will Reconsider Recent Housing Fee Increase

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Beach Bonfires, City Budget, Housing In-Lieu Fees

City of Coronado

Sewage Plant Expansion Accelerated as EPA Pushes Mexico for ‘100 Percent Solution’ in Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Helen McBride Anderson (1928-2025)