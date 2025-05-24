Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons: Summer Evenings of Fun and Friendship

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club is delighted to announce the return of its popular Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons, offering a fresh opportunity to discover the charm of this classic sport under the evening sky. Join us every Thursday from 6 to 9 pm, starting June 26 and running through July 31, for free, friendly, and expertly guided sessions on our beautiful green, tucked behind the John D. Spreckels Center.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to brush up on your skills, our welcoming club members will lead you through the essentials of lawn bowling. Each session covers the basics — from rolling bowls and understanding the rules, to learning the game’s unique terminology and rich history. Expect plenty of hands-on participation, encouragement, and camaraderie as you learn alongside fellow enthusiasts.

No equipment? No problem! All necessary lawn bowling gear will be provided. Just bring your enthusiasm and a pair of comfortable, flat-soled shoes suitable for walking on the green.

Special Event: Mark your calendars for July 17, when we’ll cap off the evening with a catered party — an extra treat for all participants!

Embrace the cool evening breeze, make new friends, and experience the joy of lawn bowling this summer. There’s no better way to unwind and connect with your community!

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit ca-coronado.civicrec.com/CA/coronado-ca/catalog or contact the John D. Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343.

Discover the fun of lawn bowling—everyone is welcome!





