Saturday, May 24, 2025
Community NewsSports

Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons: Summer Evenings of Fun and Friendship

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

lawn bowling club logoThe Coronado Lawn Bowling Club is delighted to announce the return of its popular Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons, offering a fresh opportunity to discover the charm of this classic sport under the evening sky. Join us every Thursday from 6 to 9 pm, starting June 26 and running through July 31, for free, friendly, and expertly guided sessions on our beautiful green, tucked behind the John D. Spreckels Center.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to brush up on your skills, our welcoming club members will lead you through the essentials of lawn bowling. Each session covers the basics — from rolling bowls and understanding the rules, to learning the game’s unique terminology and rich history. Expect plenty of hands-on participation, encouragement, and camaraderie as you learn alongside fellow enthusiasts.

No equipment? No problem! All necessary lawn bowling gear will be provided. Just bring your enthusiasm and a pair of comfortable, flat-soled shoes suitable for walking on the green.

Special Event: Mark your calendars for July 17, when we’ll cap off the evening with a catered party — an extra treat for all participants!

Embrace the cool evening breeze, make new friends, and experience the joy of lawn bowling this summer. There’s no better way to unwind and connect with your community!

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit ca-coronado.civicrec.com/CA/coronado-ca/catalog or contact the John D. Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343.

Discover the fun of lawn bowling—everyone is welcome!

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Holds Second Annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair

Community News

Coronado Rallies for Veterans (video)

Sports

Islander Track & Field Athletes Post PRs at Division Finals

Community News

Why PAWS is Advising Coronado Residents to Get their Pets Microchipped Sooner, Rather than Later

Community News

Locally Produced Short Film, “Best in Bowl,” to Hold Casting Call on May 24

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 8-14, 2025

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Crystal Cazares

Community News

Strengthening Our Community: Let’s Talk About Elder Abuse

Community News

Learn to Play American Mah Jongg

Community News

Ukulele 101 – Make Music This Summer

Community News

Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons Beginning June 3

Community News

Beginning and Guided Bridge Classes Start June 4

More Local News

Safe Harbor Coronado Holds Second Annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair

Community News

After Pushback, City Will Reconsider Recent Housing Fee Increase

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Beach Bonfires, City Budget, Housing In-Lieu Fees

City of Coronado

Sewage Plant Expansion Accelerated as EPA Pushes Mexico for ‘100 Percent Solution’ in Sewage Crisis

News

Barbara Joan Sturgeon (1935-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Safe Harbor Coronado Holds Second Annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair