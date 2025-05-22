Coronado Mayor and City Leaders Tour Navy Sub and Emergency Ops Center

Coronado leaders got a closer look at US Navy operations during a recent tour of a submarine and an emergency operations center.

Mayor John Duncan and other city leaders on April 14 toured the USS Greeneville (SSN 772), a Los-Angeles-class fast-attack submarine as well as a San Diego Emergency Control Center, which provides a centralized location for communication and response during emergencies.

“It is amazing to me to see what Navy personnel and the civilian employees are doing to ensure that they’re protecting the community in Coronado and the San Diego region,” Duncan said.

Duncan mentioned the extensive monitoring, testing, and security that the Navy uses to ensure that emergencies are detected quickly and dealt with swiftly.

“I thank the Navy for what they’re doing,” Duncan said. “It was really reassuring, interesting, and educational for us to be there.”

Another fast-attack submarine, the USS Alexandria (SSN 757) returned to San Diego after a 7-month deployment on May 15.





