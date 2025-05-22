Thursday, May 22, 2025
Coronado Mayor and City Leaders Tour Navy Sub and Emergency Ops Center

2 min.
NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (April 14, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron 11, right, provides a briefing to the Mayor of Coronado John Duncan, along with city leaders and councilmembers, Tina Friend, Mark Fleming, Shaun Briley, Kelly Purvis and Leon Firsht during a familiarization tour to San Diego Emergency Control Center (ECC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

Coronado leaders got a closer look at US Navy operations during a recent tour of a submarine and an emergency operations center.

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (April 14, 2025) Cmdr. Chad Tella, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), left, provides a tour to the Mayor of Coronado John Duncan, right, and Coronado City Councilmembers Amy Steward and Mark Fleming. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

Mayor John Duncan and other city leaders on April 14 toured the USS Greeneville (SSN 772), a Los-Angeles-class fast-attack submarine as well as a San Diego Emergency Control Center, which provides a centralized location for communication and response during emergencies.

“It is amazing to me to see what Navy personnel and the civilian employees are doing to ensure that they’re protecting the community in Coronado and the San Diego region,” Duncan said.

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (April 14, 2025) Mayor of Coronado John Duncan, third from right, and representatives from the City of Coronado pose for a photo on the brow of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

Duncan mentioned the extensive monitoring, testing, and security that the Navy uses to ensure that emergencies are detected quickly and dealt with swiftly.

“I thank the Navy for what they’re doing,” Duncan said. “It was really reassuring, interesting, and educational for us to be there.”

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (April 14, 2025) Cmdr. Chad Tella, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), left, demonstrates how to use an Emergency Air Breather to Coronado City Manager Tina Friend and Councilmember Amy Steward. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

Another fast-attack submarine, the USS Alexandria (SSN 757) returned to San Diego after a 7-month deployment on May 15.

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (April 14, 2025) Senior Chief Logistics Specialist (Submarines) Dan Dumitrache, chief of the boat of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Greeneville (SSN 772), provides a ship’s control room brief to Coronado Public Library Director Shaun Briley. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)



