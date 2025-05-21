Coronado Rallies for Veterans

A group of veterans and military supporters are joining on Friday, June 6 to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order mandating VA reforms.

The protest will take place beginning at Spreckels Park in Coronado and marching along Orange Avenue to 4th Street.

Organizers and supporters of the event explained how the cuts will impact them in this video produced by Brad Willis:

The rally is in memory of Coronado resident John Pottridge, a twice-wounded Vietnam War veteran who passed away May 17, 2025.






