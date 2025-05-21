Thursday, May 22, 2025
Community NewsMilitary

Coronado Rallies for Veterans

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A group of veterans and military supporters are joining on Friday, June 6 to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order mandating VA reforms.

The protest will take place beginning at Spreckels Park in Coronado and marching along Orange Avenue to 4th Street.

Organizers and supporters of the event explained how the cuts will impact them in this video produced by Brad Willis:

The rally is in memory of Coronado resident John Pottridge, a twice-wounded Vietnam War veteran who passed away May 17, 2025.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Why PAWS is Advising Coronado Residents to Get their Pets Microchipped Sooner, Rather than Later

Community News

Locally Produced Short Film, “Best in Bowl,” to Hold Casting Call on May 24

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 8-14, 2025

Community News

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival – A Fun-Filled Day Raising Money for Local Schools

Community News

Coronado Aquatics Center Free Water Safety Event

Community News

Science Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Unified School District Preschools Earn Top Ratings; Registration Now Open for 2025–2026

People

National Charity League, Del Sol Chapter, Celebrates Graduating Seniors at Annual Senior Recognition Event

Dining

Nobu Del Coronado Opens, Bringing World-Renowned Japanese Cuisine to the Island

People

PAWS of Coronado Welcomes New Board Chair

Sports

Summer Camps for Tennis and More

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Apr. 24-30, 2025

More Local News

City Council Agenda: Beach Bonfires, City Budget, Housing In-Lieu Fees

City of Coronado

Sewage Plant Expansion Accelerated as EPA Pushes Mexico for ‘100 Percent Solution’ in Sewage Crisis

News

Barbara Joan Sturgeon (1935-2025)

Obituaries

Village Pizzeria Bayside: Endless Dining Options

Dining

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival – A Fun-Filled Day Raising Money for Local Schools

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado’s Newest Public Art Installation Created by High School Students