Community News

Science Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Junior Einsteins should check out the six science camps at the community center this summer to join in on the fun and learning!

With lots of hands-on experiments to explore chemistry, physics, and earth sciences, participants will get to problem-solve, create interactive projects and test their critical thinking skills.

Check out the recreation summer program brochure online to find science camps for 3-11-year-olds including Slime Science, Kid Chemist – Mixing Up Fun, Cooking with Science and Spa Creations.

Coronado residents can register online now for the science camps. Nonresidents can register starting May 21 at 9 a.m. For more information call 619-522-7342.



