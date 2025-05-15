Coronado Aquatics Center Free Water Safety Event

May is National Drowning Prevention Month, and the City of Coronado is proud to support water safety awareness throughout the community. On May 6, the City Council officially proclaimed May 2025 as National Drowning Prevention Month in Coronado, reinforcing our commitment to helping families stay safe in and around water.

To continue promoting water safety, the Coronado Aquatics Center will host a free Water Safety Event on Friday, May 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to pre-register to participate in free swim lessons offered during the event. As a bonus, anyone who registers and takes part in a swim lesson that day will receive a 10% coupon toward a future swim lesson.

Join us in supporting water safety this May and help build a safer, more informed community—one swimmer at a time. For more information or to register, visit coronado.ca.us/register.





