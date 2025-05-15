Cooking Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

Get ready for a delicious summer! The Coronado Community Center is offering nine unique cooking camps for young chefs to explore hands-on culinary fun. Each week features a different theme — whether your child loves Disney characters, superheroes, science experiments, Harry Potter, breakfast favorites, or a mix of art and cooking, there’s a camp just for them.

Campers, ages 3 to 11, will learn real kitchen skills like knife safety, baking techniques, nutrition basics, and food handling — all while creating tasty treats and full family meals. It’s the perfect blend of fun and learning to boost your family’s culinary game in just one week!

Resident registration is now open, and nonresident registration begins on May 21 at 9 a.m. Spaces fill quickly—don’t miss out! For details, call 619-522-7342 or register online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec.





