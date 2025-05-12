Parakeet Cafe & Juicery: Strategic Consolidation

Parakeet Cafe & Juicery has consistently made changes to improve its business and enhance its customer experience. The latest shift forward has been consolidating its two Coronado locations.

The Evolution of Parakeet Cafe & Juicery in Coronado

In 2015, Parakeet came to Coronado as Juice Crafters at 943 Orange Avenue. For a decade, the shop built a reputation as a quick-stop, health-conscious juice bar.

In 2020, the business changed to Parakeet Juicery– the same owners, same employees, same level of service, but with a makeover and more freedom to evolve for their community. Patrons could enjoy juices, smoothies, bowls and grab ‘n go options. That same year, Parakeet expanded to take over the Cafe 1134 space and transform it into a Parakeet Cafe.

In January 2021, Parakeet expanded again. Parakeet Juicery transformed the former Encore, the Lamb’s Players Theatre café, into Parakeet Juicery.

In April 2025, it was time to re-evaluate and fly forward once more. “The proximity between the locations created some confusion within the customer base,” owner Carol Goldwasser explained. “They would order from one location and go to pick it up at the other. Managing two stores that have the same menu and the same items and are two blocks apart was hard. Even the labor and the staffing; it just didn’t make a lot of sense to pay two rents and two payrolls and offer exactly the same thing.”

“It has been a super smooth transition,” Carol said about how things have gone since the consolidation. “My main focus will always be quality, a healthy focus, and making food that is better for you. We are 100% seed-free. We make sure to source locally, ethically grown organic ingredients. That’s the core of Parakeet. That’s why people love it so much. It tastes better because it’s made with real food. That will always be our priority – to make food that’s good for you and also tastes delicious. It’s fun, flavorful, full of texture, exciting to eat, and good for your body.”

Spring Menu

The ingredients are fresh, and the features are delicious. “We added a few menu items, which are super exciting,” Carol said. “For spring, we have the Crunchy Chinese Salad and a new Chicken Pesto Sandwich, which are seasonal. We recently launched the tomato bisque as well. We are also running smoothie and juice specials on the juicer side.”

As far as tried and true favorites, Carol lets us in on some of her favorites. “Definitely the avocado toast, the green scrambled eggs and the golden goddess.” When I remarked that she listed off all of my favorites, Carol responded with a laugh, “I just told you my breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

While Parakeet now has eleven locations, they still operate as a small, local business. “Mainly, we’re based in San Diego, Newport, and LA, so we still source everything locally. Even when we have multiple locations, we’re still a local business. Our commitment has always been, and will always be, sourcing local, organic, ethically sourced ingredients. That will not change just because we’re opening more stores.”

Celebrating Coronado

Among the many locations, Coronado will always be special to Carol. “We have an appreciation for Coronado, which is the most beautiful place on earth. We always try to be supportive of the community. Whenever we are asked for a donation, we are part of that. We get as involved as possible and participate in all of the events. We think of ourselves as a community restaurant and try to lead by that commitment.”

Fourth of July

Carol gushes that she is most looking forward to the Fourth of July. “The Fourth of July in Coronado is the most exciting thing I’ve ever lived. Since we opened the first Juicery in Coronado, I have loved the excitement of the Fourth of July. Everybody dressed up, everybody at the parade, everybody is so happy and gorgeous. I appreciate how fortunate we are that we can have a business here and be part of the community. Because to me, Coronado is a magical place on earth.”

Stop by Parakeet Cafe & Juicery on the Fourth of July and try their Berry Antioxidant smoothie, made with strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, coconut water, banana, cacao powder, maca & agave.

Parakeet Cafe & Juicery

1134 Orange Ave., Coronado

Menu

