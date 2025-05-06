PAWS of Coronado Welcomes New Board Chair

Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Coronado’s trusted animal welfare partner, is pleased to announce the election of Gregory G. Curtin, Ph.D., JD as our new Chair, Board of Directors. With a distinguished background as a global leader in critical environment and climate risk monitoring, along with spearheading leadership initiatives in smart infrastructure technology, Dr. Curtin (Greg) brings a wealth of experience in the private and public sectors, honed leadership skills, and a personal and deep passion for animal welfare to the organization.

As Board Chair, Dr. Curtin will focus on strengthening community partnerships, enhancing collaboration and engagement, and supporting animal welfare advocacy to provide the best adoption and rehabilitation services to the animals under PAWS’ care. He will also help drive the organization’s community education programs related to responsible pet ownership. His dedication to compassionate leadership and strategic growth makes for an ideal fit to guide PAWS of Coronado into its next chapter of lifesaving work and community outreach.

A longtime advocate for community-driven causes, Dr. Curtin has led projects in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors, including Co-Founding Insight Terra Ltd., where he currently serves as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Board. Dr. Curtin previously founded CivicConnnect, a cloud data management platform provider for the next generation of smart infrastructure and connected communities. Dr. Curtin worked with the United Nations for more than a decade to establish the Global E-Government Program, which stands today as the premier global digital government benchmarking program. He was a member of various World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Councils, and participates in the World Government Summit among other international forums. Dr. Curtin taught Political Science and Public Policy previously at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) and the University of Southern California ( USC ) where he founded and directed the E-Governance Lab at USC’s Bedrosian Center for Public Policy.

Curtin served as a member of the Board of Councilors for the University of Southern California (USC) Leslie and William McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative (NAI) and is currently an Emeritus member. NAI annually prepares almost 1,000 6th-12th grade students from low-income households in neighborhoods around USC for tuition free admission to and graduation from college. The majority of USC NAI Scholars will become first-generation college students.

A native of Coronado, Curtin’s relationship with PAWS began over two years ago when he became a community volunteer for the organization. His involvement quickly deepened, and on most days he can be seen walking PAWS dogs around town, taking them swimming in the Bay, or transporting dogs and cats in the PAWS Van to and from various veterinary appointments or events in the area. His playful social media reels of PAWS dogs and cats just “doing what they do” have become favorites for many Coronado locals who now call out to the dogs by name as Curtin walks by. Showcasing each pet’s personality and warmth, these spotlight videos have helped raise awareness of the dogs and cats needing to be fostered or adopted and have prompted many people across Coronado and San Diego to come to PAWS to meet a favorite rescue they saw online.

The son of a Navy Captain and a music teacher, Curtin attended Sacred Heart School where he met his wife Terry, who grew up in Coronado. The couple relocated full time to Coronado in 2021 after raising their family in Los Angeles. They are both active in the community and are thrilled to be back home where Terry’s mom Doug St. Denis resides, as does Greg’s brother Nick Curtin with his wife Peggy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg into this vital leadership position,” said Dave Evans, Chief Financial Officer, Board of Directors of PAWS of Coronado. “He has played an essential role at PAWS for the past two years, while deeply endearing himself to the staff and animals in our care. In this new role as Board Chair, Greg’s vision, integrity, unwavering commitment to our mission, and open and collaborative style will be instrumental as we expand our programs and deepen our impact across Coronado and the region.”

“I am excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” said Curtin. “PAWS of Coronado is a true community asset, and I look forward to working with the board, staff, and volunteers at PAWS, in additional to community supporters and the City Leadership to continue building a brighter future for the animals and community we serve. Coronado is a true dog and cat city and I have met more wonderful people in this town while first stopping to say hello to the dog they are out walking along the Bay.”

For more information about PAWS of Coronado and how to support their mission, visit www.pawsofcoronado.org .





