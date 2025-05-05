Monday, May 5, 2025
Concerns About Village Elementary

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Submitted by Maria Becerra

Something is deeply wrong at Village Elementary, and as a parent, I can no longer stay silent.

Several weeks ago, my husband and I were informed that our second-grade son was performing below grade level in reading. We immediately responded: extra reading at home, private tutoring, anything to support him. But when we asked Village Elementary what they could do to help, we were told that students like my son do not qualify for the school’s reading intervention program because he is not “low enough.”

Shocked, I respectfully brought my concerns directly to Principal Peter Kuhns and Superintendent Karl Mueller in an email dated April 17, 2025. I asked fair, urgent questions:

  • Why are struggling students denied help?
  • How are our educational resources really being used?
  • How is it acceptable to acknowledge a student’s struggle and yet refuse to assist?

To this day, there has been no response. No acknowledgment. Nothing.

Parents, if school leaders ignore a parent begging for help, what does that tell us about how they view our kids?
If this is how they handle concerned families, what else is being ignored?

This is not just about my son. It’s about a system that only reacts once students fail — instead of lifting them early enough to succeed.
It’s about school leadership treating parents’ voices as disposable.
It’s about taxpayer-funded schools that are failing the very families who support them.

Let me be clear: my frustration is not directed at the teachers. Our teachers are trying — but they are trapped in a system that refuses to properly support them or our students.

Parents of Coronado: we cannot afford to stay silent any longer.

  • Speak up.
  • Attend board meetings.
  • Demand transparency and real support for all students, not just those deemed “low enough” to matter.
  • Explore every educational option available to your family — including charter, private, or homeschooling — if our district leadership won’t rise to the occasion.

We deserve better. Our teachers deserve better.
And most importantly, our children deserve better.

You are not alone. Together, we can — and must — raise the standards.

Concerned Parent,
~Maria~

 



