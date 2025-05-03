Saturday, May 3, 2025
Community News

Learn to Play American Mah Jongg

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center and discover the fun and strategy of American Mah Jongg. Whether you’re brand new to the game or looking to sharpen your skills, this engaging four-week course is perfect for adults interested in learning in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Taught by volunteer instructor Kelly from the John D. Spreckels Center, this Americanized version of the classic Chinese game uses tiles marked with Western letters, numbers, and traditional symbols. It’s a great way to challenge your mind while enjoying a sociable atmosphere.

The class takes place on Mondays, June 2-23, 1 to 3 pm in the activity room at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Fee Structure:

  • $39 Senior Resident
  • $49 Adult Resident
  • $49 Senior Nonresident
  • $59 Adult Nonresident

Each registration includes a National Mah Jongg League game card, essential for gameplay.

Register today at ca-coronado.civicrec.com, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk.

Spots are limited—don’t miss out on this timeless and entertaining game.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and Volunteer Opportunity

Community News

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Adds Local Gift Shop for Summer Fair

Community News

County Dashboard Tracks South County Water and Odor Pollution

Community News

Camp Able Makes the Seemingly Impossible, Possible

Community News

Spring Bike Rodeos – May 7, 13, 20

Community News

Port of San Diego Hosts Shoreline Erosion Workshop, Receives Community Feedback

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Discover Lawn Bowling: Beginner Lessons on Thursdays, May 15 – June 5

Community News

City of Coronado Summer 2025 Recreation Brochure Going Live

Sports

Summer 2025 Adult Softball League

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Susan Shine

Community News

Spring Tea Party Set for May 9 at Spreckels Center – Advance Registration by May 1

Community News

Spring into Fun! New Session of Classes Starts April 22, for Ages 3 through Adult

More Local News

Fewer Fireworks and Possible Drones in Store for Big Bay Boom

News

Port of San Diego Hosts Shoreline Erosion Workshop, Receives Community Feedback

Community News

Sushi, New at Boney’s Bayside Market

Dining

Medal of Heroism Awarded Posthumously to Coronado Navy SEAL

Military

It’s More than Just Sewage: 175 Toxic Chemicals Found in Water Samples, Scientist Says

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

REAL ID Enforcement to Begin May 7 to Board Domestic Flights