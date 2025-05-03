Learn to Play American Mah Jongg

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center and discover the fun and strategy of American Mah Jongg. Whether you’re brand new to the game or looking to sharpen your skills, this engaging four-week course is perfect for adults interested in learning in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Taught by volunteer instructor Kelly from the John D. Spreckels Center, this Americanized version of the classic Chinese game uses tiles marked with Western letters, numbers, and traditional symbols. It’s a great way to challenge your mind while enjoying a sociable atmosphere.

The class takes place on Mondays, June 2-23, 1 to 3 pm in the activity room at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Fee Structure:

$39 Senior Resident

$49 Adult Resident

$49 Senior Nonresident

$59 Adult Nonresident

Each registration includes a National Mah Jongg League game card, essential for gameplay.

Register today at ca-coronado.civicrec.com, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk.

Spots are limited—don’t miss out on this timeless and entertaining game.





