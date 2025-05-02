Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and Volunteer Opportunity

Each year, letter carriers across the country head out on their routes on the second Saturday in May to collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries. Since launching in 1993, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has grown into the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping to fill the shelves of food banks in cities and towns throughout the United States.

You can help by joining letter carriers and partner organizations in the fight to end hunger by participating. Simply leave your donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox on May 10.

Local volunteers will then gather at the post office parking lot to sort, box and distribute the food to junior enlisted families and families in crisis through Military Outreach Ministries and New Day Urban Ministries. The Coronado-based public charity, the Rick and Katie Moore Foundation, needs volunteers to help with this process on Saturday afternoon. Each year, about 5000-10000 pounds of food is distributed. The Foundation’s Serve4Good program allows volunteers to receive the blessings of helping neighbors in need.

Generally, about 30 volunteers work from 3:30 to 6 pm and then the Foundation’s truck takes the sorted food to New Day Urban Ministries and Military Outreach Ministries food supply stations

To volunteer for sorting and boxing at the post office, visit eventbrite.com.

All photos courtesy of The Rick & Katie Moore Foundation.

