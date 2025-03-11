Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Coronado Fourth of July Board of Directors Announced

Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) has confirmed its Board of Directors to ensure its continued success and effectiveness in its mission to produce and execute an inspirational, family-friendly community experience celebrating our nation’s Independence Day.

L-R Robb Huff, Doug Clarke, Judy Clarke, Debra Balsley, Carrie Downey, Jamie Hartnett, Bridgette Jorgenson, Kathy Summers, Dave Szymanski, Maggie Hannegan, Jennifer Stein and Andrew Gade. Photo by Juliane Morris Coronado Photography

The slate of officers and directors include: Jamie Hartnett – president; Maggie Hannegan – vice president, development; Jennifer Stein – secretary; and Bridgette Jorgenson – treasurer. Directors at large include Debra Balsley, Doug Clarke, Judy Clarke, Carrie Downey, Andrew Gade, Robb Huff, Kathy Summers and Dave Szymanski.

“Our focus is producing a safe and entertaining 4th of July celebration for all to enjoy in Coronado. Our work to secure the best parade entries, committed sponsors, generous donors and enthusiastic volunteers is in full effect. We could not be more excited about making plans for our favorite day of the year – with an emphasis on good times to be had by all!” said Hartnett.

CFOJ Mission Statement: The Coronado Fourth of July organization, an all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit, embraces the traditions of our nation’s Independence Day to create a patriotic celebration for the greater Coronado community.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

