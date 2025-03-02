Transform Your Grandparenting with “Love & Logic”: A 3-Week Series

Are you a grandparent eager to strengthen your relationship with your grandchildren and tackle the challenges of grandparenting more effectively? Plan to participate in “Love & Logic,” a transformative 3-week series running every Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 PM, starting April 10 and ending April 24. This program offers simple, practical, and proven tools designed to help you raise respectful, responsible, and happy grandchildren. Through engaging sessions, you’ll learn how to end arguing and manipulation, avoid power struggles, guide your grandchildren to own and solve their problems, and set them up for success using the “small mistakes” method.

The series will be led by Annie Gardner, a credentialed teacher, Love & Logic trained instructor, and experienced parent, from Safe Harbor Coronado. Her expertise and supportive teaching style will equip you with effective strategies to foster a positive relationship with your grandchildren and handle common grandparenting challenges with greater ease. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your grandparenting skills and contribute meaningfully to your grandchildren’s growth and development.

The class fee is $99, spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To secure your spot or for more information, please visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





