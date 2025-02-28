Port Seeks Input on Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Improvements

As part of its commitment to preserving habitat and providing coastal public access, the Port of San Diego is hosting a workshop on Thursday, March 13 at 5 pm at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club to seek input on potential nature-based coastal resilience strategies to stabilize the eastern shoreline of the park, maintain public access and preserve existing habitat.

The project team will provide a brief presentation about the shoreline’s current vulnerability to erosion and discuss concepts designed to reduce erosion, provide shoreline stability, and maintain public access with minimal impact on the adjacent habitat. Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input on potential design concepts with the project team.

Next Steps

The project team will use the community feedback received at the workshop to create a preferred design concept that will be presented for additional input at a second workshop in mid-2025. The project team will then refine the final concept and develop engineering design drawings for implementation.

For more information about the project and upcoming workshops, visit portofsandiego.org/grand-caribe.

About the Project

The Grand Caribe Shoreline Park is a 2.4-acre park on the southeastern half of an artificial peninsula in southwestern San Diego Bay near the Coronado Cays. Since the construction of the peninsula, Grand Caribe has experienced severe erosion that poses a threat to the shoreline, beach, trail and established native habitats in the area. Though the Port has implemented temporary solutions to manage the erosion with burlap sandbags, a more sustainable, long-term solution is needed to protect the park, safeguard the existing habitat and maintain public access for the community.

The Port recently completed a coastal site assessment to determine future shoreline stabilization efforts and is currently performing technical design studies combined with community feedback to identify long term solutions for erosion at Grand Caribe.





