Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Port of San Diego Seeks Public Input on Updated Trust Lands Use Plan

2 min.
San Diego Bay / Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego is seeking the public’s input on the updated Trust Lands Use Plan (TLUP) for the approximately 8,000 acres of tidelands and submerged tidelands that were granted to the Port on January 1, 2020.  he Port has also prepared a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The drafts of these two documents are available for an approximately 30-day public review period, which concludes at 50 pm on Friday, March 27, 2025. The documents can be viewed online here.

“The Port of San Diego is excited to welcome the public to take part in the Trust Lands Use Plan process, which will help determine future uses of these newly granted tidelands,” said Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “As a leader in community engagement and open government, we will continue to meet with the public and community stakeholders to support diverse tideland-related uses, and to identify opportunities to improve, enhance, and expand opportunities in and around San Diego Bay.”

The Port is required to prepare a TLUP for these newly granted lands, which comprise approximately 7,900 acres of water area within San Diego Bay and approximately 100 acres of land area.

The plan will provide guidance on how the Port can use these areas in a way that remains consistent with the Port’s mission, the Port Act, and the Coastal Act. The proposed MND identifies the following potentially significant environmental impacts of the TLUP: air quality; biological resources; cultural resources, geology and soils; greenhouse gas emissions; hydrology and water quality; noise; public services; and recreation. The findings of the proposed MND show that the TLUP’s potentially significant environmental impacts will be less than significant, with implementation of project mitigation measures.

To submit comments, you can email [email protected]. You can also mail comment letters to: San Diego Unified Port District, Attn: Dennis Campbell, Planning Department, P.O. Box 120488, San Diego, CA 92112-0488.​ Physical copies of the Revised Draft TLUP and Draft MND are also available for public review during normal business hours at the San Diego Unified Port District Office of the District Clerk, 3165 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101-1128.​

Once the public review period ends on March 27, 2025, the Port will begin preparing responses to the comments received and as necessary, revise the Revised Draft TLUP and proposed MND. Once approval is received from the Board of Port Commissioners, Port staff will initiate the Port Master Plan Amendment (PMPA) certification process with the California Coastal Commission (CCC). Once the PMPA is certified by the CCC, Port staff will submit the Final TLUP to State Lands for approval. Port staff anticipates final approval of the TLUP in 2026. Port staff will continue to coordinate with State Lands, as well as continue stakeholder engagement and public outreach, throughout the TLUP process.​



