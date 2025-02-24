Monday, February 24, 2025
Soroptimist International of Coronado Offers Service Awards to High School Young Women

Two service awards are available for young women ages 14-18 who are committed to volunteer work in their school or community. The deadline for the application is March 15, 2025.

Do you know a young woman between the ages of 14 and 18 who exhibits leadership qualities as a volunteer in your community or school? Someone who sees challenges instead of obstacles and hope instead of despair? If you know a young woman who believes in the power of volunteer action, then she may be eligible for a Soroptimist International of Coronado Service Award (previously known as the Violet Richardson Award).

The award is the Soroptimist International of Coronado Club’s (SIC) leadership and volunteer recognition program dedicated to teen girls. Soroptimist International of Coronado is one of nearly 1,400 clubs that make up Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

The Service Award recognizes young women leaders who make the community and world a better place through volunteer efforts. This does not necessarily mean starting one’s own not-for-profit business or high school club or accomplishing a miraculous feat. Taking a first step in trying to make a difference in the world is recognized as showing leadership and initiative. Volunteer actions that benefit women or girls are of particular interest, but other types of projects could include fighting drugs, crime and violence; cleaning up the environment; working to end discrimination and poverty; and making a contribution to their local community.

Although we realize that volunteering is its own reward, we also know the power that positive reinforcement brings, especially in supporting and encouraging young women to continue their work as a community volunteer leader. The awardees will each receive $500, plus another $500 for the charity of their choice.

Applications are due by March 15.

You can find the application here: Soroptimist International of Coronado Service Award Application

Please submit your application by emailing it to: [email protected]



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

