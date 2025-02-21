Sunday, February 23, 2025
Preschooler Spanish Class: ¡Vamos de Viaje! We are going on a trip

Give your little one the gift of language and culture with ¡Vamos de Viaje! We are going on a trip! This engaging Spanish class for preschoolers (ages 3–5) takes young learners on a creative journey through five vibrant Latin American countries. Through interactive games, songs, and fun hands-on travel-themed activities, children will build their Spanish vocabulary while exploring new cultures.

Classes are held on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:20 pm at the Coronado Community Center. Choose from Session A (March 13–April 17, no class April 4) or Session B (April 24–May 22).

Secure your spot today at coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or visit the direct links below:

Session A – March 13-April 17: PreschoolerSpanishSessionA
Session B – April 24-May 22: PreschoolerSpanishSessionB



