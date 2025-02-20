Thursday, February 20, 2025
Sports

Doubles Tennis Mixer to Benefit PAWS of Coronado

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Don’t miss a special Doubles Tennis Mixer at the Coronado Tennis Center on Sunday, February 23, from noon to 3 pm, benefiting PAWS of Coronado! 🐾

It’s an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of social tennis, community fun, and adorable animals—all while supporting a worthy cause. PAWS will be onsite during the event with some lovable pets looking for their forever homes.

To enter, simply make a $45 donation to PAWS of Coronado, and you’re all set to play!

And if you’re not playing tennis, stop by to say hello, and consider making a donation to support PAWS and the work they do.

How to Register:

To sign up, all you need to do is make your $45 donation at the PAWS of Coronado Donation Page. Or, on Sunday, scan the QR code at the event to donate and participate. PAWS will add you to the playing roster after your donation.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

SD SkateLife Spring 2025 Classes Held at the Coronado Skatepark

Sports

Coronado Middle School Softball Wins League Championship

Sports

CHS Girls Basketball Seeded First in CIF Tourney: Will Play Home Saturday

Sports

CHS Grad McKinney III Joins 1,000-Point Club in College Hoops

Community News

Coronado Rotary Golf Tournament – March 14

Sports

Lauren Gilhooly Finishes in Top 10 in Two Events at State Winter Championships

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

A Broken Promise to San Diego: Time for Action, Not Excuses

City of Coronado

City of Coronado Opens Mini-Grant Applications for FY 2025-26 Community Grant Program

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Jacob J. Rosales

Community News

Coronado Rotary Golf Tournament – March 14

Education

Coronado High’s Kristen Ereno Named 2025 School Counselor Advocate of the Year

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt Community Outreach Beach Cleanup

More Local News

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for Class of 2025

Education

CSF Golf Cart Raffle Flash Sale – One Day Only

Community News

Coronado Middle School Softball Wins League Championship

Sports

CHS Girls Basketball Seeded First in CIF Tourney: Will Play Home Saturday

Sports

CHS Grad McKinney III Joins 1,000-Point Club in College Hoops

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Scholarship

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for...