Doubles Tennis Mixer to Benefit PAWS of Coronado

Don’t miss a special Doubles Tennis Mixer at the Coronado Tennis Center on Sunday, February 23, from noon to 3 pm, benefiting PAWS of Coronado! 🐾

It’s an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of social tennis, community fun, and adorable animals—all while supporting a worthy cause. PAWS will be onsite during the event with some lovable pets looking for their forever homes.

To enter, simply make a $45 donation to PAWS of Coronado, and you’re all set to play!

And if you’re not playing tennis, stop by to say hello, and consider making a donation to support PAWS and the work they do.

How to Register:

To sign up, all you need to do is make your $45 donation at the PAWS of Coronado Donation Page. Or, on Sunday, scan the QR code at the event to donate and participate. PAWS will add you to the playing roster after your donation.





