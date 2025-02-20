Thursday, February 20, 2025
Community NewsEntertainment

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – Ticket Sales Open March 19

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Get ready for the annual Breakfast with The Easter Bunny! Join us on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9 a.m. in the Nautilus Banquet Room of the Community Center for a delightful breakfast buffet with your family.

Children will have the opportunity to create Easter crafts, spin the prize wheel, visit with the Easter Bunny, and participate in a personalized Easter Egg Hunt. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture special moments with the Bunny, and an Easter basket to collect eggs!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 19, at 9 a.m. You can purchase them by calling us at 619-522-7342 or visiting the front desk of the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

Breakfast will be served promptly at 9 a.m., so please arrive on time to enjoy breakfast, crafts, and games before the Bunny’s arrival and the start of the Easter Egg Hunt!

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CSF Golf Cart Raffle Flash Sale – One Day Only

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 6-12, 2025

Entertainment

“Daydream Hotel,” Coronado Student-Produced Film Available to View

Community News

IBWC Provides Update on Fully Funded Water Treatment Project

Entertainment

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater

Dining

Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

Entertainment

Kid’s Night Out: Pirate Party Edition

Entertainment

Shamrocks and Shenanigans in the Club Room

Community News

Demystifying Paper Piecing & Curved Quilting Techniques

Community News

Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons

People

CJWC Donates to Scholarship Fund for Recreation Enrichment and Summer Camp

More Local News

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for Class of 2025

Education

CSF Golf Cart Raffle Flash Sale – One Day Only

Community News

Coronado Middle School Softball Wins League Championship

Sports

CHS Girls Basketball Seeded First in CIF Tourney: Will Play Home Saturday

Sports

CHS Grad McKinney III Joins 1,000-Point Club in College Hoops

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Scholarship

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for...