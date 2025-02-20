Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – Ticket Sales Open March 19

Get ready for the annual Breakfast with The Easter Bunny! Join us on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9 a.m. in the Nautilus Banquet Room of the Community Center for a delightful breakfast buffet with your family.

Children will have the opportunity to create Easter crafts, spin the prize wheel, visit with the Easter Bunny, and participate in a personalized Easter Egg Hunt. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture special moments with the Bunny, and an Easter basket to collect eggs!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 19, at 9 a.m. You can purchase them by calling us at 619-522-7342 or visiting the front desk of the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

Breakfast will be served promptly at 9 a.m., so please arrive on time to enjoy breakfast, crafts, and games before the Bunny’s arrival and the start of the Easter Egg Hunt!





