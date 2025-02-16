“Daydream Hotel,” Coronado Student-Produced Film Available to View

Filmed at the Hotel del Coronado in 2015, the student-produced 2016 version of “Daydream Hotel” was the Student Feature Film Grand Winner at the first annual Coronado Island Film Festival, as well as the winner of the Best Comedy award at the Houston Worldfest International Film Festival where Coronado resident Emma Kidd was nominated for Best Actress.

The 77-minute feature film is produced by Surfs’s Up Studios in association with the Coronado School of the Arts and the Hotel del Coronado. and is now available to view thanks to WONDERAMA – a division of the Coronado Beach Company.

The film features incredible aerials of Coronado and The Del – before its recent renovations – along with rare footage of the underground tunnels at the hotel.





