The Coronado Rotary Club invites golfers and community supporters to participate in its 29th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course. The tournament kicks off with a 10:30 AM start, promising a fun-filled day of competition and camaraderie, all in support of over 60 local community projects, including Camp Able, Coronado SAFE, Feed the Needy, and Wounded Warriors.

Golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to register now for this exciting event, featuring thrilling challenges and generous prizes. Participants will have the chance to win a $10,000 hole-in-one prize on the 9th hole, test their skills in a 50-foot putting contest for a chance at $10,000, and compete for closest to the pin prizes on all par-3 holes. As an added incentive, the first 10 teams to register will have a player entered into a $100,000 hole-in-one contest.

Registration is $250 per player or $1,000 per team, which includes green fees, entry to the putting contest, a luncheon, a golf-worthy goody bag, and a cocktail party with an awards ceremony.

Sign Up Today!

Don’t miss this premier charity golf event that brings the community together for a day of fun, friendly competition, and philanthropy.

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit CoronadoRotaryGolf.com.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Local businesses and individuals can support this event through various sponsorship levels, ranging from Tee/Hole Sponsors ($250) to Platinum Sponsors ($10,000), each providing valuable marketing exposure and event perks.





