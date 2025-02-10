Monday, February 10, 2025
Demystifying Paper Piecing & Curved Quilting Techniques

Photo by Olga Ferina on Unsplash

Unlock the secrets of intricate quilt block techniques in our upcoming class, Demystifying Paper Piecing Quilt Blocks, English Paper Piecing, and Curved Piecing at the John D. Spreckels Center. This hands-on program runs Saturdays from March 1 to March 29, 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM, and is perfect for quilters looking to expand their skills.

These quilting methods may seem complex, but this class breaks them down into manageable, engaging projects that can be completed in just a few sessions. The first class will introduce English Paper Piecing, a hand-quilting technique—no sewing machine required. For all other sessions, please bring your sewing machine as we dive into paper piecing and curved piecing techniques.

  • Materials: A suggested book and pattern will be recommended for purchase. A full supply list will be provided upon registration.
  • Fee: $30 for residents and $40 for nonresidents

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned quilter, this class will build your confidence and skills while working on small, rewarding projects. Register early to secure your spot.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

