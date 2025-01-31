Learn to Play the Ukulele at the Spreckels Center

Ready to make music? The ukulele is a fun and approachable four-string instrument, perfect for beginners and music lovers alike. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to continue your musical journey, the John D. Spreckels Center has the perfect class for you!

Class Schedule

Mondays (February 24 – March 31)

Beginning Ukulele : 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Continuing Ukulele: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesdays (February 25 – March 25)

Ukulele Practice Sessions: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Taught by Jose, a skilled instructor from Villa Musica, these sessions make learning fun as students master strumming techniques and play familiar tunes. Each participant will receive a ukulele to bring to class and practice at home.

How to Enroll

Visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec

Call the Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343

Stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.

Fees

$120 for residents

$130 for nonresidents

Don’t miss this chance to learn, play, and have fun—sign up today!





