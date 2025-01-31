Evening Tech Tutoring at the Spreckels Center

Need help with your phone, laptop, kindle, or another personal device? The John D. Spreckels Center offers Evening Tech Tutoring, where you can schedule a 25-minute, one-on-one session to get personalized assistance with your device. Whether you need troubleshooting help or want to learn a new skill, this is a great opportunity to boost your tech confidence!

Spring Dates:

March 20

April 17

May 15

Available Time Slots:

5:00 – 5:25 p.m.

5:30 – 5:55 p.m.

Fees:

$10 for Coronado residents

$12 for nonresidents

Spaces are limited! To reserve your session, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh St.





