Australian Open Champion Madison Keys, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Headline 2025 Eisenhower Cup

$200,000 Winner-Take-All Event To Feature Eight Mixed Doubles Pairings

Event to Take Place at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 4 in Stadium 2; Tickets Starting at $60

Top-ranked men’s and women’s stars will team up for the third consecutive year to compete in the 2025 Eisenhower Cup – a one-night Tie Break Tens event at the BNP Paribas Open taking place in Stadium 2 on Tuesday, March 4.

The 2025 Eisenhower Cup will feature eight star-studded pairings competing in a fast-paced mixed doubles format on the eve of BNP Paribas Open main draw play. The following duos are confirmed to compete in the event, with two additional teams to be confirmed in the coming weeks:

World No. 1, Three-Time Grand Slam Champion Aryna Sabalenka + 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion Taylor Fritz

+ 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion 2025 Australian Open Champion Madison Keys + World No. 9 Tommy Paul

+ World No. 9 World No. 5 Casper Ruud + Two-Time BNP Paribas Open Finalist Maria Sakkari

+ Two-Time BNP Paribas Open Finalist 2024 Eisenhower Cup Champions Emma Navarro + Ben Shelton

+ 2021 BNP Paribas Open Champion Paula Badosa + World No. 13 Stefanos Tsitsipas

+ World No. 13 World No. 8 Alex de Minaur + World No. 25 Katie Boulter

The Eisenhower Cup debuted in 2018 and has blossomed into a fan-favorite Indian Wells tradition. The rising American duo of Shelton and Navarro claimed the 2024 crown, defeating Badosa and Tsitsipas in front of an energetic Stadium 2 crowd.

The event features a fast-paced, energetic Tie Break Tens format consisting of first to ten-point tie break matches. The 2025 event will be an eight-team single elimination draw, with a total of seven matches being held over the course of the evening.

The 2025 Eisenhower Cup will begin at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 4, with gates opening to Stadium 2 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are now on-sale starting at $60. Eisenhower Cup ticket holders will also be able to access the grounds early and gain admission to BNP Paribas Open qualifying matches taking place all day before the evening event.

For more information, please visit www.tiebreaktens.com.





