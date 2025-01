Get creative this spring! Join us for our DIY Decorators class every Thursday from 3:30 to 5 pm at the Community Center. Starting on March 13, kids ages 6-12 will make a new piece of décor each week, including clay trinket dishes, dream catchers, and canvas art. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to let your child’s creativity shine! For details call 619-522-7342 or visit us online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec.