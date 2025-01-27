Monday, January 27, 2025
People

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Presents $35,000 Check to The San Diego Rescue Mission

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club presented a check to The San Diego Rescue Mission for $35,000 as the beneficiary for their annual fundraiser, A Taste of Coronado. The San Diego Rescue Mission (SDRM) is a San Diego non-profit homeless shelter and residential recovery center located just minutes from Coronado. The downtown location houses an emergency shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness and also is home to SDRM’s residential recovery center which allows families to stay together while healing from the inside out.

This $35,000 donation will go directly towards renovating an apartment within the residential recovery center this year, offering a fresh start and a renewed sense of hope for those working to rebuild their lives.

 

For more than 70 years, The San Diego Rescue Mission has been offering comprehensive programs, long-term rehabilitation services, and a holistic, compassionate approach to address the root causes of homelessness for men, women, and children throughout San Diego County. This includes providing emergency shelter, transitional housing, addiction recovery, and job training to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness achieve self-sufficiency.

CJWC donates time, hard work and money to the following events: A Taste of Coronado, Halloween Window Painting, The Coronado Flower Show, Thanksgiving Coloring contest, The CJWC Double Served Tennis Tournament and The Marilyn Foster Scholarship program.

Beneficiaries of CJWC fundraising have included Outdoor Outreach, Coronado Schools Foundation, Generate Home, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), Coronado Promenade Concerts, Safe Harbor and KMAC Foundation, The San Diego Rescue Mission, and more.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

World War II Marine and Guadalcanal Veteran Walt Travis Turns 101

Education

Coronado Robotics Coach Earns Coach of the Year Award

People

Jordan Marks to Speak at MOAA Dinner Meeting

History

Candy, Coronado, and a 50-Year-Old Cold Case

People

Danielle Moore Sworn in as 2025 Port of San Diego Chair

People

Emerald Keepers Holds its First Member Event

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Jordan Marks to Speak at MOAA Dinner Meeting

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Patrick “Murph” Murphy

Business

SunCoast Market Co-op Grocery Now Under Construction in IB

Community News

Coronado Soroptimists Honor 2024/2025 Live Your Dream Recipients

People

Danielle Moore Sworn in as 2025 Port of San Diego Chair

Business

Coronado Brewing Co. & the C4 Foundation Partner on Aloha Warrior American IPA

More Local News

Honoring a Hero – Naval Air Station North Island Holds Lassen Helicopter Dedication

Military

Coronado Robotics Coach Earns Coach of the Year Award

Education

Candy, Coronado, and a 50-Year-Old Cold Case

History

EPA Declines to Investigate Tijuana River Valley as Potential Superfund Site

Community News

CUSD Update: District Eyes New Reality of Basic Aid Funding in 2027

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Woman’s Club & CHS Senior Class Host Bunco Event