Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Presents $35,000 Check to The San Diego Rescue Mission

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club presented a check to The San Diego Rescue Mission for $35,000 as the beneficiary for their annual fundraiser, A Taste of Coronado. The San Diego Rescue Mission (SDRM) is a San Diego non-profit homeless shelter and residential recovery center located just minutes from Coronado. The downtown location houses an emergency shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness and also is home to SDRM’s residential recovery center which allows families to stay together while healing from the inside out.

This $35,000 donation will go directly towards renovating an apartment within the residential recovery center this year, offering a fresh start and a renewed sense of hope for those working to rebuild their lives.

For more than 70 years, The San Diego Rescue Mission has been offering comprehensive programs, long-term rehabilitation services, and a holistic, compassionate approach to address the root causes of homelessness for men, women, and children throughout San Diego County. This includes providing emergency shelter, transitional housing, addiction recovery, and job training to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness achieve self-sufficiency.

CJWC donates time, hard work and money to the following events: A Taste of Coronado, Halloween Window Painting, The Coronado Flower Show, Thanksgiving Coloring contest, The CJWC Double Served Tennis Tournament and The Marilyn Foster Scholarship program.

Beneficiaries of CJWC fundraising have included Outdoor Outreach, Coronado Schools Foundation, Generate Home, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), Coronado Promenade Concerts, Safe Harbor and KMAC Foundation, The San Diego Rescue Mission, and more.





