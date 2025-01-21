Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Education

Coronado High School Short Story Writing Competition Encourages Creativity

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado High School sophomore Sierra Burton took first place in the CHS Creative Writing Club’s sixth annual Short Story Competition. The fun contest is open to all high school students and provides an opportunity to celebrate talented writers outside of a classroom assignment.

The instructions for the competition were to write a story in your own style, 5,000 words or less, in any genre, responding to the prompt: “A hidden scar that reveals an uncomfortable truth.” Students submitted their stories anonymously to the judges panel, which consisted of six faculty members and two senior students.

For her winning submission, Burton chose a flash fiction short story she authored about a young girl who partakes in a split second of empathy that leads to a horrifying realization about a time-worn tradition centered around the Christmas tree. Her 422-word story was titled “Decorated Corpse.”

“As a kid I always felt sympathy for the tree and I thought this story showed an interesting dilemma around the tradition of cutting down a tree,” Burton shared about her first-time entry in the competition. “I heard about the competition last year and didn’t get anything done in time so I made sure I got it done this year,” she said. Burton shared that although math is her favorite subject she has always liked writing short stories.

“This year we had nine entries and they were all unique, well-written, and fun to read,” said Josha Chao, the faculty advisor for the Creative Writing Club. The students in the club designed and distributed a poster in December announcing the competition and encouraging their peers to participate. “We ended up with nine entries, which our eight judges deliberated over,” shared Chao. “The judges read all of the stories and met together in January to discuss the entries and choose the winners.”

Coronado High School English teacher, and faculty advisor to the CHS Creative Writing Club, Joshua Chao presented awards to the winners of the Creative Writing Club’s sixth annual Short Story Competition. Pictured here with Chao are (l-r): Morgan Maske (3rd place), Roxy Langevin (2nd place), and Sierra Burton (1st place). Courtesy of CUSD

In addition to Burton, other recognitions included second place to Roxy Langevin who wrote a 4,856-word literary fiction piece titled “The Magenta Ribbon,” and third place to Morgan Maske for her 5,000-word fantasy story “Hope, as Ashes Fly.” Honorable mention awards went to Zoe Miller, Ronin Moulzolf, Sophia Gresham, Emma Olsen, Sophia Bhandari, and Lily Kirk-Raissi.

The club met on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 for the awards ceremony. Mr. Chao presented the awards, which included laminated certificates along with a selection of prizes including novels, book store gift cards, Moleskine notebooks, and a custom graphite pencil portrait by Mr. Chao, who is a talented artist when not teaching English at CHS.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CCAT: It’s Never Too Early to be Prepared for an Emergency

Education

Coronado Unified School District Receives $1.28 Million Gift

Education

CUSD Update: Budget Looking Up, Election Winners Sworn in

Education

Coronado High School Launches New Ethnic Studies Class; An Interview with Dr. Megan Battle, CUSD Director of Learning

Education

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Crime

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

CIFF Opens Film and Script Submissions for 2025 Festival

Military

Coronado Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert R. Morton

Community News

Survey Results of Household Tijuana River Valley Health Assessment

Letters to the Editor

In Support of Kelly Purvis for City Council

Military

7th Annual Naval History Symposium of the Western Naval History Association Onboard USS Midway Museum

More Local News

CHS Girls’ Basketball Posts Wins Over Kearny and Mission Bay

Sports

Get Skewered: Dark Comedy “Barbecue” Heats Things Up at the Coronado Playhouse

Stage

Coronado Floral Association: Green Thumbs Not Required

Community News

Playhouse Celebrates 80th Season with Familiar Faces in the Director’s Chair

Stage

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Soroptimists Honor 2024/2025 Live Your Dream Recipients