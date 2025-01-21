Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CIFF Opens Film and Script Submissions for 2025 Festival

1 min.
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is thrilled to officially kick off its 10th anniversary by opening the 2025 film submissions, as well as script submissions for its screenwriting competition.

Submissions are accepted via FilmFreeway and the first Early Bird deadline is March 14. CIFF is offering a 50% off submission discount for all alumni filmmakers, along with a 50% discount for all inaugural competition finalists.

“As we celebrate the Coronado Island Film Festival’s 10th anniversary, I’m thrilled to invite filmmakers and screenwriters to join us for this milestone year,” said Merridee Book, CEO & Artistic Director. “Over the past decade, we’ve built something truly special—a community driven by passion, creativity, and collaboration. It is always an honor and privilege to provide a platform for independent filmmakers and writers to share their stories. After the success of the 2024 festival, I can’t wait to see the incredible stories brought to life this year.”

Over the past nine years, CIFF has evolved into San Diego’s premier destination festival, where filmmakers and creatives connect with industry leaders in an elevated yet relaxed, and unpretentious setting. Last year, it launched its first ever screenwriting competition with two distinct categories, Features and Limited Series. The finalists will receive two complimentary badges to attend the festival where a distinguished jury will announce a Grand Prize winner. All accepted films will receive complimentary badges, hotel discounts, and a chance for the coveted Jury Award consideration, including $25,000 in cash prizes to recognize the best in various categories. The festival also recognizes films with Audience Awards in multiple categories.

The 2025 festival runs November 5-10, 2025.

Dates & Deadlines

  • January 9, 2025 – Opening Date
  • March 14, 2025 – Early Bird Deadline
  • May 15, 2025 – Regular Deadline
  • June 13, 2025 – Late Deadline
  • July 15, 2025 – Extended Deadline
  • August 25, 2025 – Notification Date



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

