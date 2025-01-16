Thursday, January 16, 2025
Dining

Coronado Chefs to Launch 2025 Season of The Blank Table

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
September 24, 2024. Courtesy of The Blank Table, Kambria Fischer Photography.

The first underground dinner of the season will be a celebration of culinary artistry, immersive design, and meaningful connections featuring a dynamic collaboration between Chef Ronnie Schwandt and Chef Matt Sramek, two culinary innovators from Blue Bridge Hospitality. This launch of the 2025 season of The Blank Table will take place on January 30 from 6 to 9 pm at a location to be revealed to ticketholders the evening before.

Founded by Alexandria Ott and Fred Keller, The Blank Table has established itself as a leading culinary experience in Southern California, where top sought-after chefs, acclaimed mixologists, and creative brands converge. Over six remarkable seasons, The Blank Table has become a space for BIPOC, LGBTQIA and women-owned brands to showcase their talents, offering unforgettable evenings.

September 24, 2024. Courtesy of The Blank Table, Kambria Fischer Photography.

The series has hosted culinary luminaries such as Chef Ruffo Ibarra, Chef Claudia Sandoval, and Chef Tara Monsod, giving them a platform to explore their creativity beyond the confines of traditional kitchens. Accomplished mixologists from venues like Campfire, Seven Grand, Kingfisher, and Aruba Day Drink have crafted extraordinary cocktail pairings, elevating the experience.

Each dinner is a curated celebration of food, art, and culture, with a profound impact on the local creative community. The Blank Table has provided a space for innovation, collaboration, and storytelling, fostering connections among guests and creatives alike. Guests can expect a five-course paired dinner at a location that you would never normally dine (think airport hangar, luxury car garage, design showroom, private garden/estate and more). A portion of proceeds from each dinner supports Feeding San Diego, further emphasizing The Blank Table’s dedication to giving back.

September 24, 2024. Courtesy of The Blank Table, Kambria Fischer Photography.

Chef Ronnie Schwandt and Chef Matt Sramek bring a wealth of talent and experience to The Blank Table for the January 30 dinner. Since its founding in 1998, Blue Bridge Hospitality has become a cornerstone of San Diego’s dining culture, operating iconic establishments like Stake Chophouse & Bar, Little Frenchie, Liberty Public Market and soon, The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company.

For more information or to reserve your seat at this exclusive event, please visit TheBlankTable.com.

September 24, 2024. Courtesy of The Blank Table, Kambria Fischer Photography.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Coronado, a Great Place For a Holiday Meal

Dining

PAWS + Claus Donation Drive to Benefit PAWS of Coronado

Dining

Build Your Own Edible Dinky Snowman

Community News

Shop the Holidays at the Ferry Landing

Dining

Culinary Cinema Films Just A Few of the Highlights of CIFF

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

A Year of Service at Christ Church

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 2-8, 2025

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Bartholomew A. Gardella

Stage

“ONCE, The Musical” to Open 2025 Season at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Coronado Bridge Under Construction in July 1967

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Clinton J. Coneway

More Local News

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

City of Coronado

NASNI’s New Helicopter Installation Honors Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient

Military

CHS Grad Seggerman Into Australian Open

Sports

An Updated Timeline on Tijuana Sewage Projects

Community News

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

In Support of Kelly Purvis for City Council