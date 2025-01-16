Coronado Chefs to Launch 2025 Season of The Blank Table

The first underground dinner of the season will be a celebration of culinary artistry, immersive design, and meaningful connections featuring a dynamic collaboration between Chef Ronnie Schwandt and Chef Matt Sramek, two culinary innovators from Blue Bridge Hospitality. This launch of the 2025 season of The Blank Table will take place on January 30 from 6 to 9 pm at a location to be revealed to ticketholders the evening before.

Founded by Alexandria Ott and Fred Keller, The Blank Table has established itself as a leading culinary experience in Southern California, where top sought-after chefs, acclaimed mixologists, and creative brands converge. Over six remarkable seasons, The Blank Table has become a space for BIPOC, LGBTQIA and women-owned brands to showcase their talents, offering unforgettable evenings.

The series has hosted culinary luminaries such as Chef Ruffo Ibarra, Chef Claudia Sandoval, and Chef Tara Monsod, giving them a platform to explore their creativity beyond the confines of traditional kitchens. Accomplished mixologists from venues like Campfire, Seven Grand, Kingfisher, and Aruba Day Drink have crafted extraordinary cocktail pairings, elevating the experience.

Each dinner is a curated celebration of food, art, and culture, with a profound impact on the local creative community. The Blank Table has provided a space for innovation, collaboration, and storytelling, fostering connections among guests and creatives alike. Guests can expect a five-course paired dinner at a location that you would never normally dine (think airport hangar, luxury car garage, design showroom, private garden/estate and more). A portion of proceeds from each dinner supports Feeding San Diego, further emphasizing The Blank Table’s dedication to giving back.

Chef Ronnie Schwandt and Chef Matt Sramek bring a wealth of talent and experience to The Blank Table for the January 30 dinner. Since its founding in 1998, Blue Bridge Hospitality has become a cornerstone of San Diego’s dining culture, operating iconic establishments like Stake Chophouse & Bar, Little Frenchie, Liberty Public Market and soon, The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company.

For more information or to reserve your seat at this exclusive event, please visit TheBlankTable.com.





