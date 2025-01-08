Coronado Crops: Picking Fruit for the Food Insecure

Coronado Crops, a program of the Emerald Keepers high school interns, is back for 2025. The program, which began last year and is run by Emerald Keepers, gives homeowners a chance to donate excess fresh fruit to a food pantry in Imperial Beach.

This is the time of year when fruit is getting ripe and many of us have citrus, avocado and loquat trees with more fruit than we can use or give to neighbors. Don’t let your crops go to waste. Emerald Keepers interns will come by and pick as much fruit as you would like to give away.

Did you know that more than one in six people in San Diego don’t know where their next meal is coming from? The Coronado Crops program allows you to be part of the solution, without any additional work on your part. Request your preferred weekend date and timeframe, and Emerald Keepers interns will provide the labor and tools to pick your crops for a good cause.

All the picked produce will be delivered to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center Food Pantry by Rotary Club of Coronado members. The pantry is always in need of nutritious fresh produce.

Removing fruit from trees will help the food insecure, benefit your trees, and keep your yard clean. Fruit left on trees will eventually drop and rot on the ground attracting rats, possums, and insects.

If you see neighbors with a fruit-filled tree, please share this information about participating in the local student-run program. Allow Emerald Keepers interns to pick your fruit to help others and keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.

TWO WAYS TO SIGN UP FOR INTERNS TO PICK YOUR FRUIT: