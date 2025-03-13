Kids Eco Camp Hosted by Emerald Keepers Interns

Calling all students in grades 1 – 8 to attend a free Eco Camp on Saturday, March 22 at the Coronado High School garden. Get ready for Earth Month by joining Emerald Keepers high school interns for a fun-filled camp learning about the importance of protecting our environment. Campers will enjoy outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and interactive lessons on sustainability as they learn about native seeds and pollinators, paint flower pots, and plant their very own plant.

Middle school camp (grades 6-8) from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Elementary school camp (grades 1 -5) from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Camp will be held outside at the Coronado High School garden located between the Village Elementary playground and high school stadium.

Come dressed ready to dig in the dirt! Hats, sunscreen, and a filled reusable water bottle are highly recommended.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the 2025 kids eco camps are free to attend, but advance registration is required. Space is limited so sign up now!

Details and registration link at www.emeraldkeepers.org/new-events





