Coronado Crime Report: New Year’s Eve Noise Disturbances

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
Arrests:
DUI
Jan. 1: A 75-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.
False vehicle registration
Jan. 2: A 24-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of presenting false registration, or a registration card belonging to a different car than the one being driven.
Public drunkenness
Jan. 2: A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication that posed a threat to self or others.
Driving without a license
Jan. 3: A 31-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a license that had be suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrant
Jan. 3: A 26-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from an outside jurisdiction.
Incidents Reported:
December 28
- Rape report
- Reckless driving
- Petit theft report (3 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Noise disturbance
- General disturbance
- Welfare check
- Battery
December 29
- Reckless driving
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Fire in structure or vehicle
- Welfare check
December 30
- Burglary
- Traffic accident, minor injuries
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Stolen vehicle report
- Trespassing
- Petit theft report
- Noise disturbance
- Welfare check
December 31
- Grand theft report
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Petit theft report
- Reckless driving
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Harassing and threatening phone calls report
January 1
- Noise disturbance (4 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Forgery/fraud report
- Reckless driving
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- DUI
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle
January 2
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Traffic accident, minor injuries
- Burglary report
- Reckless driving
- Public drunkenness
January 3
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Forgery/fraud report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Suspicious vehicle