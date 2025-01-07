Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: New Year’s Eve Noise Disturbances

Coronado Times Staff
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Arrests:

DUI
Jan. 1: A 75-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

False vehicle registration
Jan. 2: A 24-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of presenting false registration, or a registration card belonging to a different car than the one being driven.

Public drunkenness
Jan. 2: A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication that posed a threat to self or others.

Driving without a license
Jan. 3: A 31-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a license that had be suspended or revoked.

Outstanding warrant
Jan. 3: A 26-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from an outside jurisdiction.

Incidents Reported:

December 28

  • Rape report
  • Reckless driving
  • Petit theft report (3 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Noise disturbance
  • General disturbance
  • Welfare check
  • Battery

December 29

  • Reckless driving
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Fire in structure or vehicle
  • Welfare check

December 30

  • Burglary
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Trespassing
  • Petit theft report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Welfare check

December 31

  • Grand theft report
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Petit theft report
  • Reckless driving
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Harassing and threatening phone calls report

January 1

  • Noise disturbance (4 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Reckless driving
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • DUI
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle

January 2

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries
  • Burglary report
  • Reckless driving
  • Public drunkenness

January 3

  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

