Coronado Crime Report: New Year’s Eve Noise Disturbances

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Arrests:

DUI

Jan. 1: A 75-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

False vehicle registration

Jan. 2: A 24-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of presenting false registration, or a registration card belonging to a different car than the one being driven.

Public drunkenness

Jan. 2: A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication that posed a threat to self or others.

Driving without a license

Jan. 3: A 31-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving with a license that had be suspended or revoked.

Outstanding warrant

Jan. 3: A 26-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from an outside jurisdiction.

Incidents Reported:

December 28



Rape report

Reckless driving

Petit theft report (3 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Noise disturbance

General disturbance

Welfare check

Battery

December 29



Reckless driving

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Fire in structure or vehicle

Welfare check

December 30

Burglary

Traffic accident, minor injuries

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Grand theft report

Hit and run, no injuries

Stolen vehicle report

Trespassing

Petit theft report

Noise disturbance

Welfare check

December 31



Grand theft report

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Petit theft report

Reckless driving

Hit and run, no injuries

Harassing and threatening phone calls report

January 1



Noise disturbance (4 incidents)

Grand theft report

Forgery/fraud report

Reckless driving

General disturbance (2 incidents)

DUI

Traffic accident, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle

January 2



Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Traffic accident, minor injuries

Burglary report

Reckless driving

Public drunkenness

January 3

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Forgery/fraud report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Suspicious vehicle





