Guided Bridge at the John D. Spreckels Center, Wednesdays this January

The John D. Spreckels Center is excited to announce an additional session of Guided Bridge, a supportive and engaging program designed for bridge enthusiasts who want to build confidence and enhance their skills.

Join us every Wednesday from January 8 to January 29, from 12 to 2 pm. Ideal for those transitioning from learning the basics or looking for a comfortable space to practice with others, this class provides the perfect opportunity to sharpen your game.

Don’t miss this chance to grow your bridge-playing abilities while connecting with others in a welcoming environment. Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot! The price for this program is $12 for Coronado residents or $22 for nonresidents.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.



