Sunday, November 10, 2024

Latest Election Numbers Bring No Change to Coronado Race Standings

Less than 1 min.
Megan Kitt
As the San Diego County Registrar of Voters continues to process ballots, the latest results have been released, with no change in the front runners for each race.An estimated 250,000 ballots from San Diego county voters remain to be counted.

The next update will be published by 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.

(See election night results here, as well as a Nov. 7 update, in which mayoral candidate Casey Tanaka conceded to John Duncan, here.)

Mayor

John Duncan: 3,539 votes, 46.09%

Casey Tanaka: 3,173 votes, 41.33%

Mike Donovan: 966 votes, 12.58%

Coronado City Council member (two winners)

Mark Fleming: 3,021 votes, 22.60%

Amy Steward: 2,634 votes, 19.71%

Laura Wilkinson Sinton: 2,610 votes, 19.53%

Mark Warner: 2,207 votes, 16.51%

Christine Mott: 1,843 votes, 13.79%

Andrew Gade: 1,050 votes, 7.86%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member (two winners)

Renee Cavanaugh: 3,732 votes, 31.34%

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee: 3,507 votes, 29.45%

Bill Sandke: 2,644 votes, 22.20%

Shawnee Barton Merriman: 2,025 votes, 17.01%



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.

