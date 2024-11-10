Latest Election Numbers Bring No Change to Coronado Race Standings

As the San Diego County Registrar of Voters continues to process ballots, the latest results have been released, with no change in the front runners for each race.An estimated 250,000 ballots from San Diego county voters remain to be counted.

The next update will be published by 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.

(See election night results here, as well as a Nov. 7 update, in which mayoral candidate Casey Tanaka conceded to John Duncan, here.)

Mayor

John Duncan: 3,539 votes, 46.09%

Casey Tanaka: 3,173 votes, 41.33%

Mike Donovan: 966 votes, 12.58%

Coronado City Council member (two winners)

Mark Fleming: 3,021 votes, 22.60%

Amy Steward: 2,634 votes, 19.71%

Laura Wilkinson Sinton: 2,610 votes, 19.53%

Mark Warner: 2,207 votes, 16.51%

Christine Mott: 1,843 votes, 13.79%

Andrew Gade: 1,050 votes, 7.86%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member (two winners)

Renee Cavanaugh: 3,732 votes, 31.34%

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee: 3,507 votes, 29.45%

Bill Sandke: 2,644 votes, 22.20%

Shawnee Barton Merriman: 2,025 votes, 17.01%





