Tanaka Concedes Mayoral Race to Duncan as New Election Data is Released

Casey Tanaka has conceded the race for Coronado’s next mayor to John Duncan.

Updated data from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters shows no change to the preliminary numbers released on election night, but represents more ballots counted and, in some cases, widening leads.

“After the first batch of election night results, I was trailing Mr. John Duncan by 344 votes,” Tanaka wrote on Facebook. “After tonight’s most recent update (…) I am still trailing Mr. Duncan by 353 votes. The math is clear that it is highly unlikely that this trend will reverse itself, so I called Mayor-Elect Duncan to congratulate him on his victory. I wish Mayor-Elect Duncan all the success in the world and hope he has a productive and exciting time as Coronado’s 52nd mayor.”

The registrar released new numbers on Nov. 7 after having counting about 90,000 additional ballots. An estimated 500,000 ballots from San Diego County voters remain to be counted.

The candidates in all three of Coronado’s races remain in the same positions as they did on election night. In the race for the two new members of the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board, the two frontrunner candidates, Renee Cavanaugh and Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee, have solid leads.

However, in the race for two new Coronado City Council members, the leads are tighter. Candidate Mark Fleming leads the race, with Amy Steward behind him. Laura Wilkinson Sinton is still in third place, with 13 fewer votes than Steward has.

Duncan is currently a member of the Coronado City Council, and had two years remaining in his term. With a win for mayor, the city will fill his seat by appointment or special election.

The next update will be published on Nov. 8 by 6 p.m. The results released on election night are here.

Mayor

John Duncan: 3,185 votes, 46.3%

Casey Tanaka: 2,832 votes, 41.17%

Mike Donovan: 862 votes, 12.53%

Coronado City Council member (two winners)

Mark Fleming: 2,716 votes, 22.67%

Amy Steward: 2,376 votes, 19.83%

Laura Wilkinson Sinton: 2,363 votes, 19.72%

Mark Warner: 1,972 votes, 16.46%

Christine Mott: 1,633 votes, 13.63%

Andrew Gade: 921 votes, 7.69%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member (two winners)

Renee Cavanaugh: 3,377 votes, 31.52%

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee: 3,162 votes, 29.52%

Bill Sandke: 2,405 votes, 22.45%

Shawnee Barton Merriman: 1,769 votes, 16.51%





