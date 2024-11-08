Friday, November 8, 2024

Tanaka Concedes Mayoral Race to Duncan as New Election Data is Released

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
John Duncan announced his 2024 mayoral run in early January. Megan Kitt / The Coronado Times

Casey Tanaka has conceded the race for Coronado’s next mayor to John Duncan.

Updated data from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters shows no change to the preliminary numbers released on election night, but represents more ballots counted and, in some cases, widening leads.

“After the first batch of election night results, I was trailing Mr. John Duncan by 344 votes,” Tanaka wrote on Facebook. “After tonight’s most recent update (…) I am still trailing Mr. Duncan by 353 votes. The math is clear that it is highly unlikely that this trend will reverse itself, so I called Mayor-Elect Duncan to congratulate him on his victory. I wish Mayor-Elect Duncan all the success in the world and hope he has a productive and exciting time as Coronado’s 52nd mayor.”

The registrar released new numbers on Nov. 7 after having counting about 90,000 additional ballots. An estimated 500,000 ballots from San Diego County voters remain to be counted.

The candidates in all three of Coronado’s races remain in the same positions as they did on election night. In the race for the two new members of the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board, the two frontrunner candidates, Renee Cavanaugh and Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee, have solid leads.

However, in the race for two new Coronado City Council members, the leads are tighter. Candidate Mark Fleming leads the race, with Amy Steward behind him. Laura Wilkinson Sinton is still in third place, with 13 fewer votes than Steward has.

Duncan is currently a member of the Coronado City Council, and had two years remaining in his term. With a win for mayor, the city will fill his seat by appointment or special election.

The next update will be published on Nov. 8 by 6 p.m. The results released on election night are here.

Mayor

John Duncan: 3,185 votes, 46.3%

Casey Tanaka: 2,832 votes, 41.17%

Mike Donovan: 862 votes, 12.53%

Coronado City Council member (two winners)

Mark Fleming: 2,716 votes, 22.67%

Amy Steward: 2,376 votes, 19.83%

Laura Wilkinson Sinton: 2,363 votes, 19.72%

Mark Warner: 1,972 votes, 16.46%

Christine Mott: 1,633 votes, 13.63%

Andrew Gade: 921 votes, 7.69%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member (two winners)

Renee Cavanaugh: 3,377 votes, 31.52%

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee: 3,162 votes, 29.52%

Bill Sandke: 2,405 votes, 22.45%

Shawnee Barton Merriman: 1,769 votes, 16.51%



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

More Coronadans Voted for Harris than Trump, and Other Election Data

News

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring

Business

A Self-Care Sanctuary: Shop Luxurious Products from Around the World at Savon de Coronado

News

Final Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Military

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

Community

10-Year-Old Kailani Miante Ranks as a Top Triathlete in Country

Business

Business Briefs: Jolie Wins Best Dish at Del Mar Wine and Food Festival

Crime

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

City of Coronado

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

More Local News

More Coronadans Voted for Harris than Trump, and Other Election Data

News

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring

News

A Self-Care Sanctuary: Shop Luxurious Products from Around the World at Savon de Coronado

Business

Final Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

News

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Take a Veteran to School Day Honors Veteran Guests at Coronado...