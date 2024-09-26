Coronado Rotary Leads Effort to Fight Food Insecurity – Coronado Nonprofits Invited to Participate

It’s Christmas in October! The Rotary Club of Coronado invites all Coronado nonprofit organizations to join a new food collection program called Christmas in October. On October 24 all food collected will go to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center Food Pantry at 455 Palm Avenue. This Imperial Beach organization distributes free food monthly to more than 200 people, including low-income families, families of enlisted sailors and older adults.

The Coronado Optimist Club, Coronado Soroptimist Club, Coronado United Methodist Church, Safe Harbor Coronado and FOCUS Coronado, as well as Coronado Rotary, are all supplying food. If you’d like to be part of this effort too, please contact Rotary President Pat Starke at 816-591-0696 or [email protected]. Let’s make it 100% participation from our generous organizations!

Food needed includes:

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, roast beef, Spam, etc.), canned vegetables (tomato, corn, green beans, peas, etc.), canned fruit (oranges, pineapple, pears, fruit cocktail, etc.), pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, soups and broths, mac & cheese, cereal, cooking oil, jelly and jams, muffin mixes and cake mixes and frosting.

Please deliver your organization’s food contribution by 5 pm on Wednesday, October 23 to 1634 Miguel Avenue, Coronado; or you can join in on Thursday, October 24 at 10 am at the IB Food Pantry to deliver your donation.

Let’s show all of San Diego what Coronado can do when united to solve a problem!

For more information about the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center Food Pantry, see their website at ampleharvest.org/food-pantries/imperial-beach-neighborhood-center-food-pantry-10932.

The Rotary Club of Coronado, through its Club Foundation, is a 501(c)3 non-profit and one of over 46,000 clubs worldwide. Rotary, which now has 1.4 million members, was founded in 1905; the local Club of more than 250 members was chartered in 1926 and has been making a difference for the good of others and our world since then. For more information about Coronado Rotary, please see the website Rotary Club of Coronado (coronadorotary.org).





