CHS Islander Girls’ Volleyball Kicks Off Season in Spectacular Fashion

The Division 2 (D2) Coronado High School Girls’ Volleyball team is off to one of its strongest starts ever. Since Aug 13, the Lady Islanders have beaten one D4, two D2, and four D1 teams. Their only two losses were to highly ranked San Marcos, the second of which came in the finals of the Aug 16-17 San Diego Varsity Classic Tournament.

This year’s team includes seniors Elle Bradbury, Emily Page, Sophie Petersen, and Sadie Proctor; juniors Madison Davis, Avalon Haro, Julia Josset, Alyssa Jovero, Lydia Schutt, and Ariana Van Handel; and freshmen Emily Albin and Ashlynn Proctor. One of the Islanders’ goals for the season is to win the Eastern League, comprised of Division 2 teams Scripps Ranch, Patrick Henry, Mission Bay, University City, and Coronado.



Readers may have noticed that there are two Proctors on the team this season. Both are outside hitters, and, yes, Sadie and Ashlynn are sisters. “It’s going to be pretty exciting having a whole season with her,” said Ashlynn. “Definitely special… We can learn from each other, too, and push each other in ways that only people who are super close can.”

Along with Sadie Proctor, Emily Page has been on the varsity squad for four years. Page is a setter who has verbally committed to attend Biola University and play volleyball there. “She’s such a good setter,” said Ashlynn. “Literally insane. Honestly, she makes all my hits look good because her sets are beautiful every time.”

Tuesday’s 3-0 home win against Mar Vista provided a great preview for the season. The team won each set easily, 25-8, 25-17, 25-8, and every Islander played. The team’s constant communication, powerful hitting, great sets, and tenacious digs were all on display. Even those on the bench enthusiastically cheered on their teammates.

Be sure to get to the Coronado High School gym to cheer on the Islanders’ Volleyball team this fall! Their next home match is Aug. 28 versus Division 1 Helix High. Crowd support will spur on the team to try to defeat another D1 opponent. The scheduled start time is 6:15 pm.

The full schedule can be found on the Islander Sports Foundation website.





