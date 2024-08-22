Thursday, August 22, 2024
CHS Islander Girls’ Volleyball Kicks Off Season in Spectacular Fashion

Lisa Lamb
The Division 2 (D2) Coronado High School Girls’ Volleyball team is off to one of its strongest starts ever. Since Aug 13, the Lady Islanders have beaten one D4, two D2, and four D1 teams. Their only two losses were to highly ranked San Marcos, the second of which came in the finals of the Aug 16-17 San Diego Varsity Classic Tournament.

The Islanders were finalists in the San Diego Varsity Classic Tournament. Freshman outside Ashlyn Proctor and senior setter Emily Page earned All-Tournament honors. Photo Credit: Trisha Page

This year’s team includes seniors Elle Bradbury, Emily Page, Sophie Petersen, and Sadie Proctor; juniors Madison DavisAvalon HaroJulia Josset, Alyssa Jovero, Lydia Schutt, and Ariana Van Handel; and freshmen Emily Albin and Ashlynn Proctor. One of the Islanders’ goals for the season is to win the Eastern League, comprised of Division 2 teams Scripps Ranch, Patrick Henry, Mission Bay, University City, and Coronado.

CHS Volleyball Team, from left Avalon Haro, Elle Bradbury, Emily Page, Sophie Petersen, Julia Josset, Ashlynn Proctor, Madison Davis, Sadie Proctor, Alyssa Jovero, Ariana Van Handel, Lydia Schutt. Photo credit: Adeile Ahmu

Readers may have noticed that there are two Proctors on the team this season. Both are outside hitters, and, yes, Sadie and Ashlynn are sisters. “It’s going to be pretty exciting having a whole season with her,” said Ashlynn. “Definitely special… We can learn from each other, too, and push each other in ways that only people who are super close can.”

Freshman Ashlynn Proctor with the kill during Tuesday’s defeat of Mar Vista.

Along with Sadie Proctor, Emily Page has been on the varsity squad for four years. Page is a setter who has verbally committed to attend Biola University and play volleyball there. “She’s such a good setter,” said Ashlynn. “Literally insane. Honestly, she makes all my hits look good because her sets are beautiful every time.”

Tuesday’s 3-0 home win against Mar Vista provided a great preview for the season. The team won each set easily, 25-8, 25-17, 25-8, and every Islander played. The team’s constant communication, powerful hitting, great sets, and tenacious digs were all on display. Even those on the bench enthusiastically cheered on their teammates.

Senior Sadie Proctor with the kill in Tuesday’s defeat of Mar Vista.

Be sure to get to the Coronado High School gym to cheer on the Islanders’ Volleyball team this fall! Their next home match is Aug. 28 versus Division 1 Helix High. Crowd support will spur on the team to try to defeat another D1 opponent. The scheduled start time is 6:15 pm.

The full schedule can be found on the Islander Sports Foundation website.



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

