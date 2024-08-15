Thank You to Coronado Couple

Submitted by Steve Plante

Just wanted to say thank you to a Coronado couple that helped me out at a recent Padres game – their help saved my day.

I dropped off my wife at the airport and had some time to kill before meeting friends at the Padres afternoon game. I parked at Harbor Island and biked to the ballpark. Everything went fine until parking my bike and realizing the bike lock was back in the car. Luckily, there was another couple, from Coronado, locking up their bikes at that moment. Upon hearing my troubles, they were so kind as to offer to lock all three bikes together. Their generosity saved my day – without it I’d have to find a nearby hardware or bike store and likely miss my rendezvous time with my buds (they had the tickets).

So thanks again to those two from Coronado.

Steve Plante

Escondido





