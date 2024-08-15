Thursday, August 15, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Thank You to Coronado Couple

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Steve Plante

Just wanted to say thank you to a Coronado couple that helped me out at a recent Padres game – their help saved my day.

I dropped off my wife at the airport and had some time to kill before meeting friends at the Padres afternoon game. I parked at Harbor Island and biked to the ballpark. Everything went fine until parking my bike and realizing the bike lock was back in the car. Luckily, there was another couple, from Coronado, locking up their bikes at that moment. Upon hearing my troubles, they were so kind as to offer to lock all three bikes together. Their generosity saved my day – without it I’d have to find a nearby hardware or bike store and likely miss my rendezvous time with my buds (they had the tickets).

So thanks again to those two from Coronado.

Steve Plante
Escondido



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Your Help Is Needed to Win Reconsideration of Cays Park Plan

Letters to the Editor

Express Your Support for Winn Room Renovation Option 4

Letters to the Editor

Cays Park Master Plan Makeover is Unsound Environmentally, Unpopular, and Expensive

Letters to the Editor

Amy Steward Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Cherishing the American Spirit, Regardless of Our Background

Letters to the Editor

Call for SANDAG Sanctions

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Eleanor J. Smith

Community News

Community Effort to Restore and Return Historic Coronado High School Mosaic

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Richard W. Martin

Entertainment

CIFF and Planet 9 Films to Host Screening of “Límite” with Cast and Crew in Attendance

Dining

Village Pizzeria Partners with PAWS for National Dog Day Fundraiser

Education

Wendy Lewis Selected As Coronado High School Assistant Principal

More Local News

Bill Sandke Wants to Serve the Coronado Community Again, Now as School Board Trustee

Education

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Business

CUSD Launches New Parent Portal to Encourage Conversations about Reading

Education

‘Disheartening and Outrageous’: More Delays in Tijuana Sewage Crisis Projects

News

City Council Candidate Amy Steward Wants to Take Her Advocacy to the Next Level

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Bill Sandke Wants to Serve the Coronado Community Again, Now as...