Unlock the Essentials of Estate Planning at the John D. Spreckels Center

Navigating estate planning can often seem overwhelming and complex, raising numerous questions about the process and its timing. Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center on Friday, August 30, for a comprehensive presentation.

From 12 to 1 p.m., a representative from Elder Law and Advocacy will provide a detailed overview of essential estate planning topics. The presentation will cover key areas such as Power of Attorney, Advanced Health Care Directives, wills, and trusts.

Elder Law and Advocacy, a dedicated advocate for seniors’ rights and supported by the County of San Diego, offers free legal services to eligible seniors through their team of attorneys, staff, and volunteers.

Reserve your seat by registering online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, calling 619-522-7343, or visiting the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





